Shaun Fannin has a winning opportunity. Photo / Trish Dunell

The other Shaun gets the perfect opportunity to brighten his winter of discontent by winning the race he really wants at Riccarton on Saturday.

Shaun Fannin is one of the twin towers of jumps riding in this country, the other being Shaun Phelan.

Both are enormously respected in the jumping community, but this winter, one Shaun has dominated major races like never before, and unfortunately for Fannin, this jumping season he's the wrong Shaun.

Wednesday's Grand National Hurdles summed up their winter. Fannin was on the most favoured of the Kevin Myers runners Interllectus, while Phelan got a late call-up for Happy Star.

The result: Interllectus pulled up sore while Happy Star bolted in.

"It has been like that this season," says Fannin. "I just haven't been able to get on exactly the right horses, some have been sold, some have had bad luck and Shaun has been riding a lot for Paul Nelson, and his stable has been flying.

"Shaun is a bloody good rider, which means he can take advantage of those opportunities."

Phelan won't be at Riccarton for the 147th Grand National Steeples, which suits Fannin just fine, because it is the one New Zealand jumping race he craves.

"I haven't won the National before, so I want it."

Fannin rides West Coast, who cruised away with the lead-up Koral Steeplechase last Saturday, didn't get re-handicapped and meets only four rivals.

He is trained by National master Mark Oulaghan, who has won this race six times.

"He's clearly the one to beat. He bolted in last week, and while he is still developing, it looks ideal for him," said Fannin.

"He's a funny horse, he can be a bit gawky, so the look around Riccarton last week will really help.

"Tittletattle was very good winning at Trentham last start but she was on the minimum then and she has to carry the topweight this time. So I really think I get my chance."

The $1.65 fixed odds price may not be enough to lure punters, though, so some will be looking for a multi option, with Verry Flash's 3kg and step up to 1800m in the open handicap making him one of the more logical options.

The flat races on the card will revert to the turf track after the flat races at Wednesday's meeting were conducted on the synthetic surface.

Further north, the thoroughbred action is at Tauranga, where fitness and ability to handle the heavy track conditions will be the key, with Bullybrook (R7, No 4) one of the better bets, carrying just 52kg, providing he handles the step up to 1600m.