Racing: Sam Collett looks for special Auckland Cup success

Sam Collett is chasing a place in Auckland Cup history tomorrow but may have created one that will take some beating before the race starts.

One of New Zealand's most popular jockeys, Collett is looking to become the first to win three consecutive Auckland Cups on three different horses.

She partners Avondale Cup winner Robusto as the rugged mare looks to join Roger That (last year) and Glory Days in 2019 as Collett's Auckland Cup winners, which added to her victory on Waisake in the Wellington Cup in January.

But what is truly odd is that the horse she rode to win the Cup last year, Roger That, will be ridden tomorrow by Collett's mother Trudy Thornton, and you could probably spend a few days scanning the record books without finding a precedent.

The mother and daughter have already set all sorts of unusual records but Sam admits there is one she is really looking forward to.

"I am about 150 wins shy of riding 1000 winners here and Mum is already in that club and so is Dad [Jim Collett]," she explains.

"That would be pretty cool if we can all be in the 1000-win club."

Collett would love one of those steps to 1000 to be Robusto and says it's possible after the way she won the Avondale Cup.

"I know she goes up in the weights from her Avondale Cup run but she was really tough that day and it is not like she is carrying that much more.

"And that might be offset by the fact she has a better draw this weekend and I can see her getting handy without doing as much work.

"They are tough races to win Auckland Cups, not many horses can do what Glory Days did when I rode her and come from last, so I will be happy to be handy on the fence."

A lot more likely to add to Collett's 842 career wins is excitement machine Levante in race one, where the tardy tornado steps up to 1600m.

She has looked to be crying out for that trip when tailing off and flying home over 1100-1400m but Collett says she doesn't expect to be so conspicuously last.

"Ken [Kelso, trainer] and I have been doing a few little things with her at the jumpouts and trials and I think she will be able to get away better this week and have more options.

"She is a funny mare in that she actually produces her best sprint when she does settle last and feels flat, then she gets a head of steam up," says Collett.

"But when I have ridden her a little handier, like in the trial last week, she doesn't sprint quite as sharply.

"I think I have options with her this week and I don't think it should matter," she adds.

"If she is close enough at the top of the straight she should win."

Collett suggest punters save some each-way dollars for Project (R2, No 3).

"He drops back into rating 65 grade and has been going okay races in rating 74 and it might be a nice roughie."