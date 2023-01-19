After being “too fat” in her last outing, trainer Stephen Marsh is backing in Ulanova tomorrow. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Stephen Marsh has been on a roller-coaster with Ulanova over the last month, one he believes will hit another high tomorrow.

Marsh, who has already won a Karaka Million, goes into the meeting with at least three winning chances but boldly rates $12 shot Ulanova in the signature race of the meeting as his best chance, even though Zee Falls (race one) and El Vencedor (race five) are much shorter.

The early favourite for the Million after a speedster’s win at Te Rapa in October, Ulanova was outpointed by Trobriand and Talisker in the Eclipse Stakes, a defeat that raised questions over whether a tough 1200m was for her.

“It wasn’t her fault that day, she went into that race too fat,” says Marsh.

“She only had one 850m trial and we hoped after that she would come out of the race much better and she hasn’t let us down.

“She worked very well against Ethereal Star at Pukekohe on Monday and I think she is right where she needs to be.

“She is a big, fast filly who I think will lead, she has a good jockey [Craig Grylls] and I think if she can kick at the 400m she will take some catching.”

They were the tactics the Marsh-trained Ruud Awakening used to win the 2013 Karaka Million but she was far more proven than Ulanova. She went on to beat Bounding in the Diamond Stakes at her next start and even raced in the Golden Slipper, rarefied air for a Kiwi filly.

Ulanova meets a far stronger Karaka Million than the largely forgotten field of 2013, with early speed and favourites such as Ethereal Star, Trobriand and Impendabelle drawn to be on her hammer.

So Marsh’s choice of the filly as his best hope could embolden punters to back her, or have them second guessing Zee Falls or El Vencedor.

Zee Falls meets a mixed bunch in the Karaka Stayers Cup and her last-start third in the much stronger QEII Cup suggests she will be hard to beat with Damian Lane jumping aboard.

“She was really good last start and I am sure she can go close, although the track being a 4 or a 5 would help her more than a 3,” offers Marsh.

El Vencedor drops enormously in the weights from his last start to tomorrow’s Concorde.

He gave winner Synchronize 6kg as a false topweight last start whereas tomorrow only 0.5kg separates the pair.

“He went super with that big a weight last and the drop to 53.5kg is enormous so he can win,” says Marsh.

“I just wish he had drawn a lower gate but it might not stop him.”

Marsh also has Tina Again chasing her third win on end in the Westbury Classic but she finds herself giving away 37 rating points to Railway winner Imperatriz and only getting 4kg advantage, which hardly seems a fair trade.