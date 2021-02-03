Racing: Rocket Spade favourite for $1 million New Zealand Derby despite Te Rapa defeat

Rocket Spade. Photo / Trish Dunell

Not many horses get beaten at a midweek Te Rapa meeting and emerge as the dominant favourite for the $1 million New Zealand Derby, but that was what happened to Rocket Spade today.

The Auckland Guineas winner was beaten as a hot favourite in the open handicap at Te Rapa, a defeat that didn't surprise co-trainer Lance O'Sullivan who went out of his way to tell the punting public to be careful backing the colt.

Rocket Speed had to carry 62kg against older rivals in Hamilton and that took its toll in the last 200m as he was run down by Dunstan Championship runner-up Vedo Rosso after a beautiful ride from the in-form Samantha Collett.

"I am not disappointed with his performance at all, even though of course we would have liked to win," said O'Sullivan.

"We tried to tell people through the media he could be vulnerable fresh-up for five weeks, first time over ground and carrying such a big weight.

"He did it with a fair bit of class there. He got back, came between them, quickened and showed professionalism.

"And to give the horse who ran second in the Dunstan 8kg and push it close, that's not bad Derby from."

TAB bookies agree as Rocket Spade is now the $3.50 favourite for the Derby after second acceptances confirmed Brando and Aegon won't be heading to the classic at Ellerslie next month.

That leaves the feeling the Derby is there for the taking if a high-class staying three-year-old can emerge in the next month like Gingernuts surprisingly did in 2017.

A couple of those to at least put their hooves up to be in the Derby at Te Rapa were Maasir (Jamie Richards) and Shockallia (Shaune Ritchie/Colm Murray) with both to be given their shots at the Ellerslie classic on March 6.

"Maasir stepped up so he will head to the Avondale Guineas [February 20] so he can have a look around Ellerslie, while our other Derby horse Perfect Scenario has raced at Ellerslie so he will come to the Waikato Guineas at Te Rapa next week," says Richards.

The two Guineas races, Waikato on Saturday week and Avondale at Ellerslie a week later, look set to share the Derby talent and provide perfect lead-ups without all the favourites clashing.

Trainer Johno Benner has confirmed Karaka Classic third Montre Moi, who is now the $5.50 second favourite for the Derby, will head the Te Rapa route.

"I know he is by a mainly speed sire in Showcasing but his dam's side is very, very strong so I have no doubt he will get the Derby distance," says Benner.

Shockallia is also heading to the Waikato Guineas after making it back to back wins.

"He is a shadow horse for the Derby because he has a high cruising speed," says Ritchie.

But Rocket Spade will wait for Ellerslie a week later as will the Derby third favourite Milford.

● Brando arrived in Melbourne safely for his Australian Guineas campaign while stablemate Probabeel will carry 60kg and has drawn outside gate 11 in her comeback at Caulfield on Saturday.