Dr Hank and Shaun Phelan clear the last fence on their way to victory. Photo / Trish Dunell

The red-hot run of form for the Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal training partnership continued at Te Rapa yesterday when stable runner Argyll won Waikato Steeplechase (3900m).

Just one race after the partnership combined with Shaun Phelan to land star hurdler The Cossack a convincing winner in his steeplechase debut over 3900m, the trio were at it again as the eight-year-old son of Gallant Guru proved too tough for the Kevin Myers-trained pair of Albaron and Carnaby in the closing stages of a keenly contested feature jumping contest.

With Nelson looking after the horses at the track, McDougal was watching from home where she admitted she made a fair bit of noise in the concluding stages of the contest.

"I was at home by myself, so I got to jump around and carry on without anyone telling me to be quiet while the race was on," McDougal said.

"It was really exciting watching Argyll win, especially after The Cossack the race before that."

McDougal will leave it to Nelson to plan the rest of the winter for Argyll while the immediate plans for The Cossack are still being decided as well.

Meanwhile, a patient ride by Phelan paved the way for promising hurdler Dr Hank to deliver a feature jumping race victory when he dominated his rivals in the closing stages of the Waikato Hurdle (3200m).

"It's fantastic to win a race like this and I think this horse is a very promising jumper," trainer Harvey Wilson said.

"We were pleasantly surprised with him last year as he just kept stepping up after he won his maiden jumping start.

"This year, he really looks to have furnished nicely and we think he could be in for another good campaign," Wilson said.

"He is quite a leggy type and very nimble, so when he does make an error, he seems to be able to get himself out of trouble.

"He didn't need to do that and it was a beautiful ride by Shaun, as he bided his time on quite a testing track and put him in the race when the leaders started to come back to him.

"The Great Northern Hurdle [4200m] in September is our main target this season, so we will put together a plan to get him to that race over the next couple of months."

Dr Hank has won seven of his 39 career starts and more than $141,000.

- NZ Racing Desk