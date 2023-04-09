Racing: Record-setting run comes with cloud

Fellini winning at Pukekohe on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

There was a surreal feeling to what should have been a historic moment in New Zealand racing history at Pukekohe on Saturday.

When Fellini flew at Pour The Wine over the last 100m to win Race Four it brought up trainer Mark Walker’s 161st winner in New Zealand this season, setting a new national training mark by edging past Jamie Richards’s 160 winners in 2021.

But while Walker is absolutely certain to stretch the new record possibly into the 170s or even higher, it is unlikely Fellini’s win will eventually count as moment the new record was set.

Walker and the rest of Te Akau’s huge racing operation have more or less resigned themselves to Tokyo Tycoon being disqualified from last month’s Sistema Stakes if and when the B-sample of his post-race test comes back positive as the A-sample did.

Te Akau has been very transparent about the mistake made at the stables and recorded on CCTV that saw Tokyo Tycoon apparently given a treatment meant for another horse. That caused the positive so there has never been a suggestion of anything inappropriate about what was initially a shock but has died down pretty quickly.

So with Tokyo Tycoon highly likely to lose the Sistema, Walker’s total could be trimmed back by one domestic win. Ironically by the time that inquiry is heard he will have re-set the record anyway.

While the exact moment he sets the new training wins record will now be a bit hazy, Walker’s return to New Zealand racing just over a year ago has been a blinding success.

Even if you eventually take off the stake money won by Tokyo Tycoon in that fateful race, Walker will not only obliterate the training wins record but his New Zealand runners have won $7.4million in stakes (set to be trimmed down to around $7.2million) but with plenty more to come.

The previous New Zealand stakes record for a season was the $6.1million Richards won last season before moving to Hong Kong and while Walker added another $783,000 last season after taking over the Te Akau reins on April 1, his horses have still won more money this season than the Te Akau horses Richards and Walker’s teams earned combined last year.

“It has been a wonderful year and it all comes down to the horses I am lucky enough to train and having some talented staff,” says Walker, not one for flashy statements or self praise.

Walker could actually end up setting the record, again, at Woodville today where he rates Angel Wings (R6, No.4) the best of his chances.

Walker will send Breeders Stakes runner-up from Saturday, Skew Wiff, to the paddock which is where most of his stable stars already are but he says there is a chance he could have a very small team in Queensland for the winter carnival, with Zantabulous and possibly Counties Cup winner Aromatic crossing the Tasman.

QUEENSLAND BECKONS

Also heading to Queensland is Atishu, the Kiwi-owned winner of the A$1million Queen of the Turf at Randwick on Saturday.

Former trained here, Atishu got her group 1 for syndication giants Go Racing, putting an exclamation mark on a huge last 18 months for them in Australia and in particular Sydney.

Atishu will be aimed at the Hollindale Stakes on May 6 and then the Doomben Cup and Go Racing boss Albert Bosma says she will race on next season.

CRUCIAL DRAW

The all-important barrier draw for the $1million Race by Grins will be held live on radio at 6pm tonight.

The harness slot race will be staged at Cambridge this Friday and with the top four in the market all rated equal at $4 by the TAB bookies who draws best could not only decide favouritism but the outcome of the 2200m mobile.