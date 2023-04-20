Copy That. Photo / Supplied

Respect could be the biggest weapon on display in the open-class group races at Alexandra Park tonight.

Many of the elite pacing stars who contested last Friday’s $1 million Race at Cambridge return for the Taylor Mile, while the Lyell Creek Trot sees Muscle Mountain come north to take on Australian visitor Aldebaran Zeus, who led most of the way to win the big trot at Cambridge last Friday.

The Race winner Copy That has drawn perfectly at barrier two in the Taylor Mile, his draw even more of an advantage as rival Self Assured has drawn the inside of the second line while Victorian visitor Better Eclipse, who was excellent at Cambridge, will start from the outside of the front line.

While the drivers of speedsters such as Nicholas Cage (barrier three) and Alta Wiseguy (five) may consider launching early, the big sprints at Cambridge in the last two weeks showed how tough it is to cross horses early at the highest level.

That raises the likely scenario of Copy That leading after the early buzz, and then where will any pressure come from?

Akuta could be one who heads forward but with Copy That capable of a 1:51 mile around Alexandra Park, just getting up outside him will require some exertion.

That is where the respect kicks in.

Those open-class pacers have three more features this autumn, including the Messenger next Friday, so it is doubtful many drivers will want to attack Copy That knowing that bursting their bubble now could prove costly in the weeks ahead when they may get a draw to beat the superstar.

So while it would only take one early flier to turn the race upside down and potentially bring a swooping Self Assured into play, the most likely scenario is Copy That leading, winning and going past $2 million in career earnings for his owners.

While Copy That may have too much speed for his Taylor Mile rivals, the Lyell Creek Trot is different in that Majestic Man (barrier one) and Aldebaran Zeus (eight) could pressure hot favourite Muscle Mountain if they are lit up at the start.

But driver Ben Hope believes the Muscle Mountain has the respect to reach the front, from where it is hard to imagine him being run down.

“We all know Majestic Man has gate speed but I think the way our horse has been going they would be happy to take a trail on us,” says Hope.

“That is the way I will be driving him, going forward and aiming for the front.”

Much like Copy That, if Muscle Mountain gets the front he, too, should have the respect to not be attacked, especially with most here likely to back up in the Group 1 National Trot next Friday.

Muscle Mountain missed the Cambridge race last week to avoid racing three Fridays in a row, but Hope drove him in fast work last weekend and says he is at his peak for tonight.