Murray Baker retires from training today. Photo / Trish Dunell

There will be no party and no champagne corks popping as one of the greatest careers in New Zealand racing history ends at Te Rapa today.

Which is exactly how Murray Baker wants it to be.

The 75-year-old retires from training after a stellar career with just the sole runner on his last day, a 30-1 chance called Dear John Lincoln in the juvenile race 3.

He almost certainly won't win so Baker's incredible winning tally is unlikely to be added to. Not that it needs much embellishment.

Baker has trained with Andrew Forsman for the last decade and got his huge sign-off win seven wins ago when Lickity Split won the Group 1 Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie.

Group 1 juvenile races are incredibly hard to win in a country that only stages two a season — these days almost completely dominated by Te Akau — so that nail-biting victory, his last at the highest level, was a fitting final chapter in Baker's book of Group 1s.

His mates at the Cambridge track plan to drag Murray away for a celebratory drink next week, but the man who has won so many classics as well as a Caulfield Cup is happy to leave quietly, job done.

So there are no quotes in this story from Baker, no lists of his greatest horses. Those stories have all been written before and when you have been the most successful New Zealand trainer of Group 1 winners in Australia, you get to go out on your own terms.

Baker isn't the only big name retiring at Te Rapa today, although for all the talents of Travis Stakes favourite Two Illicit, is it almost unfair to mention her in the same sentence.

She heads to the broodmare paddock at Trelawney after today's 2000m mares weight-for-age race, one she should win after having no luck in the far stronger Breeders Stakes two weeks ago.

Two Illicit is a better horse than her body has sometimes let her show, having finished second in the New Zealand Derby and finally getting her Group 1 in the Captain Cook Stakes on this track in December.

With an even tempo today she should go out a winner as everything about the Travis looks to suit her and the $2 TAB quote is fair.

A far more complex punting puzzle is today's other Te Rapa feature, the Cambridge Breeders Stakes, not so much for the likely winner but with so many options to run in the money.

Cote de Beaune was so good winning the lead-up race two weeks ago, has a better barrier today and the Opie Bosson/Mark Walker combo, so it is hard to tip against him, but as has become the case with this race in recent years it showcases plenty of three-year-old sprinting talent.

A filly like Bonny Lass is probably every bit as good as Cote de Beaune but has a terrible draw, as does Beldarra and Wewillrock, so a top-four chance today and a horse to follow out of the race may be the favourite's stablemate Wairau Cove, who should be even better up in distance soon.

Baker's big numbers

First winner: Vizier — October 4, 1978, at Otaki.

NZ winners: 1817.

Australian winners: Around 60.

NZ Trainer of the Year awards: 5.

NZ Training Premierships: 4.

NZ Horse of the Year: 5 in succession — Dundeel, Mongolian Khan (2), Bonneval (2).

Stakes and Group wins: 270 (NZ 222, Australia 48).

Group 1 wins: 57 (NZ 35, Australia 22).

Group 2 wins: 58 (NZ 45, Australia 13).

Group 3 wins: 70 (NZ 63, Australia 7).

Listed wins: 85 (NZ 79, Australia 6).