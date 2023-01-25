Proisir had a remarkable 2022 thanks to horses such as Levante, Dark Destroyer and the 1000 and 2000 Guineas winners Legarto and Pier. Photo / Trish Dunell

The most dramatic stallion ascension in recent years will run into the realities of yearling sales economics at Karaka next week.

The annual sale at Karaka starts on Sunday, with three days of Book 1 selling before three more of Book 2, with more than 1000 yearlings on offer.

The energy and hype around the sale is already much more frenetic than the last two years for two reasons: no Covid travel restrictions, and a handful of New Zealand stallions have enormously increased their commercial appeal through the race track performances of their stock.

None more so than Rich Hill Stud stallion Proisir, who had a remarkable 2022 thanks to horses such as Levante, Dark Destroyer and the 1000 and 2000 Guineas winners Legarto and Pier. That run continued this month with Levante winning a second Telegraph at Trentham while last Saturday filly Prowess suggested she is something special with a domination of the Karaka Mile.

That means Proisir, who just a few years ago looked a mid-pack stallion, is now leading the New Zealand stallion premiership.

That is even more remarkable because his elite three-year-olds were all conceived when his service fee was just $7000.

The 48 yearlings he has for sale at Karaka this year were conceived off a $9000 service fee but so stunning has his success been, Proisir is likely to stand at a $40,000 or even $50,000 service fee next season.

But while his prodigy will be on most buyer’s radars at Karaka come Sunday, many of Proisir’s stock will be sold in the less glamorous, and less expensive, Book 2 sale starting next Wednesday.

One of the reasons was that when he was viewed as a mid-pack stallion, Proisir didn’t get the high-end commercial mares and New Zealand Bloodstock have to choose which yearlings are sold in which book based on pedigree and looks.

So the Proisir stock being sold next week, while they could turn out to be superstars, may not have looked that stunning on the pedigree pages just six months ago.

That is going to change enormously in coming years but could result in the odd Proisir bargain next week.

“We are selling 10 colts in Book 2,” says Rich Hill boss John Thompson.

“We all know Proisir’s career is undergoing a huge change and what has happened over the last six months, in particular, has been amazing.

“But that will start to filter through a lot more next season because these yearlings are from his $9000 service fee season and you don’t get the top mares to $9000 stallions.

“His book of mares he served this season was totally different from what he used to serve so we are going to see him having a huge presence in Book 1 in the years to come.

“But with so many Australian and Asian buyers maybe only staying for Book 1, we are going to try and get these Book 2 colts in front of them and hope they either stay to buy them or get somebody else to bid on them.”

NZB has had huge interest from Australian and Asian buyers coming to Karaka after three years away and they will underpin the market, suggesting the sale should be strong, particularly at the mid to top level.