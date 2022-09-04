Probabeel's big win came at the Might and Power stakes in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Champion mare Probabeel has put the exclamation mark on her wonderful race track career, just days before she starts as a broodmare.

The multiple Group 1 winner made it back-to-back wins in the New Zealand Horse of the Year at the annual awards in Hamilton last night.

Her win comes courtesy of consistently performing in the most rarefied air of racing, being one of the few New Zealand-trained horses to win a major Group 1 in Australia in recent seasons.

She did that downing Zaaki among others in the A$1 million Might And Power Stakes at Sandown last October, only for rain to ruin her Cox Plate chances a few weeks later.

Probabeel, who won her last race in February before retiring, it set to soon be covered by Almanzor.

While Horse of the Year awards can often produce predictable results, there were some tight contests last night with Levante prevailing in the Sprinter-Miler class while Maven Belle's Sires' Produce win was enough for her to secure Juvenile of the Year.

Imperatriz's late-season form won her the always hotly-contested 3-year-old of the year, while other winners include The Chosen One (stayer) and The Cossack (jumper).

The prestigious Contribution to Racing award went to astute trainer Kevin Myers while trainer Paul O'Sullivan, who recently retired after a 500-plus win career in Hong Kong, won the Global Achievement award.

● It didn't take long for Aaron Kuru to remind us what a special rider he is at Te Rapa yesterday.

The former New Zealand softball rep and star jumps jockey plies his trade mostly in Australia these days, but was home for the Pakuranga Hunt meeting and nearly pulled off the double.

He captured the Hunt Hurdle when Nedwin made the most of his luxury weight in a win that should earn him favouritism for the Great Northern Hurdle in two weeks.

Kuru nearly added the Hunt Cup Steeplechase on Magic Wonder with a fine ride in front, but lost a home-straight battle to No Tip.