Racing: Probabeel facing several challenges ahead of A$5 million All-Star Mile

Damian Lane riding Probabeel during a trackwork session ahead of the All-Star Mile. Photo / Getty

Damian Lane won't be packing his worry beads when he heads to The Valley for the A$5 million All-Star Mile tomorrow.

The champion Australian jockey doesn't seem anywhere as worried as many others are about the challenges facing New Zealand's best racehorse Probabeel in Victoria's newest great race.

After being joint favourite for the All-Star since her stunning Futurity win three weeks ago, Probabeel has drifted this week after drawing barrier 10, and because rain threatens to hit Melbourne tomorrow.

But Lane, who has been red-hot all summer and rode Probabeel in both her recent wins there, isn't as concerned as bookies or even others close to the wonderful mare.

"For a start I am confident the rain may not turn up and even if it does it might be late in the day," Lane told the Herald.

"It would be better if it didn't come but it has been hot here this week and the track will be firm going into the day so it should be okay even if it gets some rain."

To counter that, Probabeel's rival and now-favourite for the race Arcadia Queen is also seen at her best on drier tracks, so the disadvantage of a wetter track might be evened out across the favoured pair, although it would suit some others better.

Lane admits barrier 10 isn't what he would have chosen for a starting point but he says he still expects to be in front of Arcadia Queen.

"She is very versatile this mare and can go forward or back but I can see her rolling forward and I'll be trying to get to a handy enough spot.

"So I would expect her to end up in front of Arcadia Queen and I think the way we beat her last time we can beat her again.

"She [Arcadia Queen] is a very good mare and will be better stepping up to 1600m but then again so should our mare. So I think I am on the right horse."

Adding further intrigue to the punting picture was a steward's report that Arcadia Queen will have to undergo a veterinary inspection today after casting a shoe yesterday. She was found to be slightly lame in a hoof and while it is unlikely to be a factor by tomorrow, unless the situation deteriorates, it is still of nuisance value to her camp.

At her best Arcadia Queen was at least as good, if not better, than Probabeel last spring but the Kiwi's improvement curve has been so sharp this summer she may not have reached her potential yet and she might even be the superior horse.

Her two wins so far this summer have been so dramatic she could easily win again and if she does so it will be the richest ever by a New Zealand-trained racehorse of either code.