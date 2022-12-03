Jockey Michael McNab salutes after his win aboard Prise De Fer at Trentham yesterday. Photo / Race Images

It has been a long time in the making but grand galloper Prise De Fer finally claimed his first elite level title when he took out the Group 1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham yesterday.

In a distinguished career that is littered with black-type wins, the seven-year-old son of Savabeel shed the bridesmaid tag he had been saddled with after five placings at Group 1 level, including a runner-up finish in this race last year, to win a Group 1 race for the first time.

An impressive last-start win in the Group 3 Eagle Stakes (1600m) at Pukekohe saw the Mark Walker-trained runner installed at $3.60 behind Aegon ($1.90), with the pair fighting out an exciting finish.

Rider Michael McNab on Prise De Fer tracked expat Kiwi jockey Mick Dee on Aegon throughout as they both sat back before starting their runs at the 600m.

Aegon hit the front at the 200m but shortly after was joined by Prise De Fer, who found a little more in the last few strides to down the favourite, with outsider Chase running the race of his life to take third ahead of pacemaker Deerfield.

Assistant trainer Sam Bergerson was on hand for Te Akau Racing and was delighted that the stable favourite had finally cracked it at the highest level.

"He has been so genuine throughout his whole career," Bergerson said. "I think this was his 14th go at a Group 1, so to see him finally get a result is wonderful. The only instruction Michael had was to get on Aegon's back and see how far he could take us [into the race].

"He's definitely a stable favourite, a bit of a character and everyone at home has had to deal with him, so this is quite amazing."

McNab revealed his race plan had been formulated when he saw the barrier draw for the race and the scenario imagined played out perfectly.

"We saw the plan as soon as the draw came out and they ran along at a genuine tempo," he said.

"That is how it should be run, where they all get their chance and he was the best horse and really deserved it."

