Ryan Elliot had Pennyweka well clear in the Oaks yesterday. Photo / Race Images

Members of the Galloping Wekas Jazweka Syndicate threatened to tear down the Trentham grandstand after they witnessed their pride and joy Pennyweka stride clear in the final stages of the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) yesterday.

More than 70 people associated with the three-year-old daughter of Satono Aladdin let out a united roar as rider Ryan Elliot found clear galloping room shortly after straightening, with Pennyweka proving the best stayer as she dashed to a three-length victory.

Included in the ownership structure are Wairarapa brothers Jim and Les Wallace, who bred the filly, and their wives Mary and Janine — and about 70 other smaller syndicate members.

Jim Wallace, who trains the filly, had been confident the stars had aligned for his charge after the Wallace family had assembled from all corners of the globe as part of a huge celebration of the life of Madeleine Wallace, the late wife of Jim and Mary’s son David, at Ardsley Stud on Friday, only a day after Jim and Les’ mother, Margaret, died.

“That is just really special as it has been a very rough week,” Jim Wallace said.

“For this to happen is right up there.

“There’s a few of [the syndicate] here today and about 25 of my own family as well, the first time we have all been together in years.

“I’ve virtually retired from training but this filly has rekindled the interest and it is great to win a Group 1 after having my mother die and my daughter-in-law pass away three weeks ago, so this is a great fillip for the whole family.”

Wallace admitted he had some doubts during the early running as the filly was a shade tardy from the gates and was shuffled back to a less than ideal position. But once Elliot found clear galloping room, her class and natural staying ability really kicked in.

“I’d like to put her in the paddock now as I’m old school and she can do some maturing as I’d like to give her every opportunity to fulfil her potential.”

Elliot has now taken out a Group 1 event in three consecutive weeks and six for the season.

Mehzebeen charged home from last to claim second, while Ruakaka-trained runner Mischief Managed clung on to third ahead of Malfy Rosa.

Te Akau Racing won the Levin Classic for a second straight year, with Romancing The Moon winning for trainer Mark Walker, whose other horse in the race, Skew Wiff, finished second.

Romancing The Moon proved herself in the spring with two stakes placings, including a second in the Group 3 Soliloquy Stakes (1400m).

●The Kiwis were unplaced in two of Australia’s biggest races.

Levante was fifth after coming from last in the George Ryder in Sydney, which was won brilliantly by Anamoe.

Aegon was ninth, beaten by six lengths by winner Mr Brightside in the A$5 million All-Star Mile in Melbourne.



