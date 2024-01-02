Racing: Orchestral on song at Pukekohe

Orchestral winning at Pukekohe on Monday. Photo: Kenton Wright (Race Images)

By Joshua Smith

Exciting filly Orchestral was on song at Pukekohe on New Year’s Day when downing a quality line-up in the Barfoot & Thompson 1600, including last start vanquisher Lupo Solitario.

The Satono Aladdin gelding beat Orchestral by just a nose in the Gr.3 Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m) last month, but she was able to reverse that result on Monday courtesy of a quality ride from Craig Grylls.

The daughter of Savabeel was once again tardily away from the barriers but recovered well to regather the field. She remained towards the rear of the field and had all but one before her when turning for home, but Grylls elected to stick to the fence where the pair were able to save ground and quickly found themselves in front and kept up their momentum to win by 2-1/2 lengths over Lupo Solitario.

Robert Wellwood, who trains the filly in partnership with Roger James, was full of praise for Grylls’ astute ride.

“The inside of the track is probably not the best but we were drawn one and had to ride her that way,” he said. “It would have been nice to see her get out but when she ended up on the inside I thought Craig did the right thing.

“She raced a lot more professionally today and was able to put them away. It might have helped having horses outside her.

“I think this filly is pretty special and she has got so much improvement in her physically. Next year is probably when we see the real best of her, but it is lovely seeing her putting it together now.”

Grylls was pleased with Orchestral’s performance and believes she has a bright future instore.

“We drew one, so we were on the fence by default. We were able to cut the corner and come out. She is a very nice filly and she has improved a lot since that last fresh-up second,” he said.

“Even last time here over 1400m, she jumped slow and didn’t have any speed. Today she was a little bit better. She is just new to the game and is still learning a bit, but she has all the amount of ability. I am looking forward to the future with her.”

The Kingsclere team now have a bit to contemplate with their filly in the coming weeks, having to decide between tackling the Gr.1 Levin Classic (1600m) at Trentham in a fortnight or head to Ellerslie later this month for the TAB Karaka Millions 3YO (1600m) with the $625,000 Karaka yearling sale purchase out of Haunui Farm’s 2022 Book 1 draft.

“We will have to sit down with the owners. There is a reason to go to Wellington for a Group One, but there are one million reasons to go to Ellerslie on the 27th,” Wellwood said. “It will probably be one of those two options, but we have yet to make that decision.”

The excitement with their filly won’t end there, with the Gr.1 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham in March also on the radar.

“She will certainly go 2000m and probably further. It will be an interesting autumn with her, she is pretty exciting,” Wellwood said.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk