Wild Night. Photo / Supplied

Jockey Opie Bosson isn’t conceding anything to superstar filly Legarto as he takes aim at more success on Karaka Million night.

Bosson was back in the saddle at Te Rapa after a seven-week suspension and immediately landed a one-two punch, winning the first with Torbriand and a deep three-year-old race with Wild Night.

He could end up on both come Karaka Million night at Pukekohe on January 21, with Torbriand impressing Bosson when running down pacemaker Shoes and he is at least in the running to be Bosson’s Karaka Million ride.

“He is a lovely horse both in his work and his races,” says Bosson.

“He would be a good KM ride but we are not quite there with deciding that sort of stuff yet. There is still plenty of juvenile racing to go over Christmas and New Year before we need to make those decisions.”

Torbriand is still rated a $12 chance by the TAB for the Karaka Million, with the premier juvenile event having an even feel this season.

Not feeling anywhere as open is the $1 million 3YO Classic the same night in which Bosson’s second winner on Saturday in Wild Night will clash with sensational 1000 Guineas winner Legarto.

Wild Night was a dynamic winner of the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa in October but was allowed to miss the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton to prepare for the Karaka Classic Mile, a decision made easier by the fact the big horse is a gelding.

He was soft in the market for his return on Saturday, with trainer Mark Walker adamant Wild Night would improve with the run, especially with 59kgs and a wide gate.

If he does he could develop into a high-class three-year-old as he blew past his rivals effortlessly on Saturday and Bosson was impressed.

“He did that easily and was still a bit fat,” he told the Herald. “He will definitely improve and goes to the race on Boxing Day [Uncle Remus Stakes] before the Karaka Mile.”

Bosson knows that means taking on the unbeaten Legarto and giving her 2kgs but he says that is not beyond Wild Night.

“When they both won at Te Rapa in October their sectionals weren’t much different and I think this horse will keep on improving. So she [Legarto] is very good too but he will give her something to beat KM night.”

After Bosson’s instantaneous return to the winner’s circle his day, and the entire meeting, took a turn for the worse when the rain came and the $120,000 Waikato Cup was run on a heavy track.

“That wasn’t much fun after a good start to the day,” said Bosson or his downgraded return. “But it was good to be back out there and ride a couple of smart horses before the rain came.

“My fitness felt good and my weight is under control so I am looking forward to the summer.”