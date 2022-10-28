La Crique. Photo / Race Images

La Crique has one more major obstacle to navigate to give New Zealand Group 1 glory on Derby Day at Flemington tomorrow.

La Crique makes her Australian debut in the A$1 million Empire Rose up against Cambridge filly She's Licketysplit and a smattering of top Australian mares in a solid but not scary field.

The pair are the second half of New Zealand's two-race push at the highest level, with Sharp 'N' Smart and Mr Maestro giving the Kiwis a huge chance of winning the A$2 million Victoria Derby.

But while the Derby is the signature race on the first day of the Melbourne Cup carnival, La Crique's appearance may usurp it.

She shone last season with stunning victories at Trentham and Ellerslie and then became a Group 1 winner at Matamata last start with a performance that will see her start a warm favourite tomorrow with champion expat jockey James McDonald in the saddle.

But as exceptional at La Crique is, she has had a late hurdle thrown in front of her for the 1600m feature at 7pm, with Flemington rated a Heavy 8.

While she has soft track form in New Zealand, if the track remains heavy it could blunt her blinding acceleration and bring some of the Australians into the race.

On the plus side a heavy track in Victoria will be nothing like the mudbath La Crique faced at Hastings two starts ago, when she was a solid third at a weaker Group 1 level.

And Flemington is a fantastic drying track so if Melbourne gets any sun tomorrow the track could come back to a slow rating by late in the day.

If the track does start to cut up on the inside, La Crique's barrier 9 gives McDonald options to find the strip of turf he wants her to gallop on down the home straight, so if she produces her best she will take enormous beating.

One concern co-trainer Katrina Alexander doesn't have is La Crique's condition, after she took a few days to settle in last week.

"I am really happy with her now, she is spot on for where she needs to be," Alexander told the Herald.

McDonand drove to Mornington to partner the mare in her final track gallop on Wednesday and loved what he felt.

"She is a class galloper and worked beautifully. She isn't all that big but she has a lovely stride so I am on the right horse," says McDonald.

She's Licketysplit has a huge 7.5kgs weight advantage over La Crique today but would also appreciate a drying track and a win for her would be worth even more as she is eligible for a A$1 million bonus should she continue trainer Andrew Forsman's stunning spring.

Forsman has Mr Maestro in the Derby and he has been handed a brutally wide draw in the short to the first bend.

He came from well back in the field to win at Caulfield last start but jockey Damian Lane has a decision to make early, because if he settles too far back there may not be a suitable cart into the race, so his chance could be to some extent dictacted by the tactics and talent of those around him when the field settles.

McDonald riding Sharp 'N' Smart should have no such concerns as he has barrier three and the raw-boned gelding showed the early speed on his way to winning the Gloaming Stakes two starts ago to suggest McDonald can place him where he wants.