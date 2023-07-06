I Wish I Win. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand has secured its first slot in the A$20 million Everest, with I Wish I Win to fly the Kiwi flag.

The New Zealand TAB, now in partnership with Entain, have secured a slot in the Everest, the Randwick slot sprint race that has captivated Australian racing since it was launched in 2017.

Rising to a staggering A$20 million this season, it is one of the world’s richest races.

The TAB have been able to secure use of the Inglis slot for this year’s race at Randwick on October 14, and it will be branded as the “Trackside” slot, as parent company TAB NZ having a slot would clash with the main sponsor of the Everest, the TAB in Australia.

The slot will be filled by I Wish I Win, whose legs were so bad as a youngster he couldn’t even be entered for the yearling sales but has blossomed into one of the fastest gallopers in Australia.

Already the winner of the A$10 million Golden Eagle last year, I Wish I Win rocketed to the head of the Everest markets when winning the A$3 million T J Smith at Randwick on April 1, beating defending Everest champion Giga Kick.

Owned by Waikato Stud’s Mark Chittick in partnership with Victorian trainer Peter Moody, and being by champion NZ stallion Savabeel, I Wish I Wish could galvanise New Zealand interest in the Everest.

“We had been involved in discussions with a number of the slot holders, but when we found out that a Kiwi company had secured a slot in this year’s race it became a very easy decision,” said Chittick.

“I Wish I Win has been a dream horse for us. To think he has now secured a spot to race for A$20 million is a pinch yourself moment.”

While he is trained in Australia, I Wish I Win started his career in New Zealand so is viewed as a Kiwi horse, and while trainers don’t come much more Australian than Moody, the man who trained Black Caviar has deep roots here.

“It is the first time I’ve had a horse good enough to have a crack at The Everest and I’m delighted to have a secured a slot this far out,” Moody said.

“It will allow us to really tailor his preparation down to the minute.”

Entain New Zealand’s managing director Cameron Rodger said securing a slot in The Everest on behalf of Trackside was a significant moment and an opportunity to celebrate the New Zealand thoroughbred racing and breeding industries.

“We have obviously watched the growth of The Everest in Australia for a number of years, however wagering performance and engagement on the race in New Zealand has remained under-indexed,” Rodger said.

“In what we hope will be the first year of many being involved in The Everest, we look forward to working with Racing NSW to get all Kiwis engaged in The Everest to cheer on one of our very own in I Wish I Win.”