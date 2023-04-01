Major Beel won the Australian Derby (2400m). Photo / Bradleyphotos.com.au

The Kiwi charge has fallen short at the A$2 million Group 1 Australian Derby, with favourite Sharp ‘N’ Smart the best-placed finisher in fourth.

New Zealand trainers had two of the top contenders in Sharp ‘N’ Smart and Mark Twain, as well as Full of Sincerity and Andalus, but none ever looked likely as Major Beel pulled off a 54-1 boilover to hold off the late-charging Virtuous Circle, with Sharp ‘N’ Smart just over two lengths back.

Sharp ‘N’ Smart’s wide barrier draw may have played a factor in not contesting the victory but jockey Hugh Bowman wasn’t complaining about positioning.

“We had a beautiful run in a stop-start affair. I was in the right spot — I don’t think he let down on the heavy track.”

Andalus was the next-best Kiwi finisher in seventh, with jockey Zac Purton saying he “over-raced a little bit” and didn’t like the ground, while Mark Twain was 10th and Full of Sincerity 13th.

Major Beel, a Savabeel gelding, became the 30th individual Group 1 winner for Savabeel, and he completed a remarkable double for the day.

Less than two hours earlier, I Wish I Win scored an explosive come-from-behind win in the A$3 million TJ Smith Stakes over 1200m.

The A$10 million Golden Eagle winner did even more to underline his superstar quality with a stunning Group 1 triumph.

Ridden by Luke Nolen, the four-year-old was slow to leave the starting gate and dropped out to be a clear last for most of the race. But then Nolen unleashed him down the outside of the Randwick straight, and I Wish I Win roared past a dozen rivals with ease.

I Wish I Win began his career in the Matamata stable of Jamie Richards, for whom he won two of his nine starts, along with two Group1 placings.

Since moving across the Tasman in the spring to be trained by his part-owner Peter Moody, I Wish I Win has had seven starts for four wins.

Another Savabeel winner yesterday was rejuvenated galloper Brando, who outlasted his rivals in a desperate finish to the Group 2 Awapuni Gold Cup (2000m).

Considered one of the most promising three-year-olds of his season after winning three of his first four starts, the now five-year-old son of Savabeel mixed his form in his next campaigns.

The Mark Walker-trained runner returned with a win over 1200m at Tauranga in February which started a run of three victories from four starts.

Stepped up to 2000m for the first time in his 25-start career yesterday, jockey Opie Bosson played a patient hand before shooting Brando through on the inside rounding the home bend before being hotly challenged by Colorado Star and the late-finishing Kelly Coe for the final 150m, where he held the pair out by a length at the finish.

One race earlier, Irishman Joe Doyle claimed the biggest win of his short riding career in New Zealand when he guided $23 outsider Pignan to an upset victory in the Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m).

After claiming the lead from favourite Trobriand, Pignan held out a late challenge from runner-up Aprilia and third-placed To Catch A Thief.

- with NZ Racing Desk