New Zealand Bloodstock managing director Andrew Seabrook announced the $500,000 stakes increase. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand has a new richest horse race with the Karaka Million 3-year-old Classic increasing to $1.5 million in January.

New Zealand Bloodstock managing director Andrew Seabrook announced the $500,000 stakes increase last night, as well as a partnership with the New Zealand TAB/Entain group.

The twilight meeting on January 27 had already been escalated with the earlier announcement of a new $1 million four-year-old race open to all horses, not just those sold at the Karaka sales.

Add in the $1 million Karaka Million for two-year-olds (sold at the Karaka sales) and that means $3.5 million in stakes in just three races.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing are yet to announce the stakes for the remaining three races but it is certain the meeting will be worth more than $4m in stakes for six races.

TAB/Entain will also put up to $150,000 of funding into getting Australian-trained horses to the meeting to increase its appeal across the Tasman.

The $4m-plus in stakes is certain to attract at least some of Australia’s leading jockeys to Karaka Millions night, too, with James McDonald and Damian Lane at the top of a wish list that would make the meeting resonate more with Australian punters.

The next big question surrounding the glamour fixture will be whether Ellerslie, which is out of commission as a StrathAyr track is installed, will be up and running in time.

Ellerslie officials are increasing in confidence it will be, with a “soft opening” meeting potentially held two weeks earlier. But if Ellerslie is not ready, the meeting will be at Pukekohe, which did a good job of hosting the Karaka Million this year.

Adding to the hype will be the fact the meeting is back on the eve of the Karaka Yearling Sales, which always adds to the international flavour. This year the Karaka Million meeting and sales were a week apart.

Seabrook says he is delighted to have the TAB onboard, noting both parties share similar ambitions for the Karaka Millions and the wider racing industry.

“The energy and vision that the Entain team brings to this partnership is a breath of fresh air and we look forward to working with them,” he said.

“NZTR getting behind the Karaka Millions with the increase for the three-year-olds, plus the addition of the $1m four-year-old race, is tremendous.

“They have identified the Karaka Millions as one of the most important meetings on the racing calendar and this support will only help it grow.”



