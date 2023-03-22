Campionessa. Photo / Trish Dunell

Champion trainer Mark Walker is stunned by his high-class mare Campionessa missing a start in Saturday’s A$3 million Australian Cup.

The greatly improved mare, who has run second in her last two Group 1s in New Zealand, has been made second emergency for the 2000m weight-for-age race so needs two scratchings before Saturday morning to make the field.

“I can’t believe it,” Walker told the Herald. “I thought they would start 18 but because the rail is out 8m there [at Flemington] on Saturday, they are only starting 16.

“That is part of the problem and another is our prize money here. Her wins or even her Group 1 seconds here haven’t put her above some horses who don’t appear to be in very good form.

“We can only hope there are two scratchings otherwise we will have to discuss our options around what to do next with the owners.”

Horses in Victorian weight-for-age races, excluding the Cox Plate, are balloted by whether they have received more than $30,000, $60,000 or $90,000 for being placed first to fifth inclusive in any flat race over the previous 24 months.

Campionessa’s biggest pay day of A$77,507 from the Herbie Dyke placed her underneath Yaphet (who collected A$90,225 when second in 2022 South Australian Derby) and Virtuous Circle (who collected A$90,000 when second in 2022 Moonee Valley Vase).

Walker at least has the luxury of knowing his other star mare in Melbourne, Imperatriz, is safely in the field for the A$1 million William Reid Stakes at The Valley tomorrow night.

Imperatriz has drawn slightly awkwardly at barrier seven in the Group1 over 1200m, in which the horse she has beaten twice at the highest level this summer, Babylon Berlin, will start from barrier two, ideal considering her early speed.

New Zealand-owned mare Roch ‘N’ Horse is also in the William Reid making it a rare Australian Group 1 sprint with three NZ representatives.

“I think barrier seven is ideal and she will get her chance,” says Walker of Imperatriz.

Imperatriz is the $3.30 favourite for the William Reid, with Babylon Berlin rated a $14 chance in Australia and Roch ‘N’ Horse long at $34.

● Cambridge galloper Aegon is heading to Hong Kong for a one-race raid on the Champions Mile on April 30.

Trainer Andrew Forsman has accepted an invitation to the race, so Aegon will bypass his proposed Sydney campaign to prepare for Hong Kong.