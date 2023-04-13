Michael McNab is an unbackable favourite to defend the jockeys’ premiership. Photo / Race Images

If you think already having won a New Zealand jockeys’ premiership takes the pressure off winning it again, Michael McNab has news for you.

McNab is an unbackable favourite to defend the premiership title he won last season as he heads into a busy two days, with great books at Awapuni today and Hastings tomorrow.

With three and a half months of the season left, he is 16 clear (112-96) of Craig Grylls and that is even coming off the back of a suspension that saw Grylls trim his lead back by five.

Most of the leading jockeys prioritise Group 1s over the premiership; ask them about the title and they will often reply they will get through the major carnivals and see how things stand.

The last Group 1 of the season was at Pukekohe last Saturday and starting the wind-down phase of the year, McNab is sitting pretty.

But he says just because he has been here before doesn’t make it easier.

“It still means just as much to me and I am feeling just as intense about it,” he told the Herald.

“I really want to win it again and earlier in the season there was quite a few of us at the top of the table, even Opie [Bosson] was well up there, so the competition was strong.

“But I think this year, if anything, I have been more consistent. Right since back before Christmas I feel like I have been riding well.”

McNab says he loves his books at Awapuni today, which hosts the Manawatū Breeders Stakes, and tomorrow’s Hawke’s Bay Cup meeting at Hastings.

He partners the talented Pride of Aspen in the Breeders in which she steps up to 2000m for the first time.

“If I can get her to settle in the first half of the race she has a real show,” says McNab.

“I also really like Islington Lass and Diamond Thief down there while I am back on Field Of Gold and while he can be hard to predict he was really good running down Belclare three starts ago and she has won a Group 1 since.”

McNab’s book at Hastings is even stronger as he teams with the progressive Fierce Flight in the $100,000 Hawke’s Bay Cup.

“He has been racing really well and there are plenty of horses above him in the weights who are coming back from 3200m or aren’t in their best form,” says McNab.

“So with 53kg on his back he is going to be really hard to beat,” says McNab, who walks around at 55-56kg on a non-raceday so has the ability to ride at those light weights.

He rates the Tony Pike-trained Not Guilty a top each-way chance in tomorrow’s open sprint after her last-start third in the Lightning at Trentham.

“She was only caught late and gets into this race well.”

Five of the best from McNab

1: Islington Lass (Awapuni, R6, No 6) — “I really like this mare and the wide gate doesn’t bother me over 2100m.”

2: Fierce Flight (Hastings, R7, No 6) — “Has a light weight and plenty of those above him aren’t in their best form.”

3: Not Guilty (Hastings, R6, No 6) — “Was only caught late last time and has the right barrier here.”

4: Diamond Thief (Awapuni, R5, No 3) — “I rode him two starts ago when he was second in a really strong three-year-old race.”

5: Mr Bully Tee (Hastings R1, No 8) — “I haven’t ridden him before but he was a big second last start and looks a nice maiden.”