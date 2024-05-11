Karman Line, (right) beats La Crique in the Rotorua IMT Stakes. Photo / Kenton Wright.

Red-hot jockey Masa Hashizume added further plaudits to an already outstanding season when he piloted Karman Line to a deserved victory in the Rotorua ITM Stakes on Saturday.

Hashizume has already smashed his previous season’s best winning tally of 33 victories set in the 2021/22 racing year with a current total of 53 wins at the close of play on Saturday, including seven stakes victories; the win by Karman Line as well as that of Bella Waters who had earlier taken out the Listed Campbell Infrastructure Rotorua Cup [2200m] among them.

In a carbon copy of his Rotorua Cup ride, Hashizume allowed the Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott-prepared daughter of Myboycharlie to find her feet near the rear before sneaking runs near the rail approaching the home bend.

As the field fanned across the track, Karman Line found clear air three off the rail and charged to the lead before holding out the heavily backed favourite La Crique [$2.10] by a head with Imprevu finishing strongly out wide to shade Mary Shan for third.

Scott was pleased to see his charge get the win after being narrowly beaten in her previous start where she was run down late by Freeze Frame over the same distance at Te Rapa.

“They are winning close in so we thought there was no point in going wide,” Scott said.

“She had got away on us a little and just peaked on her run last time, but she has had a really good fortnight since.

“La Crique has had every chance to pick her up and she has pinned her ears back and fought her off.

“This mare has really hit a sweet spot as she has had other campaigns where she never held her condition, but she has really muscled up now and her best racing is still in front of her.

“She is a really talented mare who has shown glimpses from time to time and it’s fantastic for a loyal bunch of owners who have shown great patience.”

Bred by the Little Avondale Trust, Karman Line is out of the Pierro mare World Away and is the granddaughter of American Group One winner Miss World, while her extended family also includes Group 1 Golden Slipper Stakes [1200m] winner Miss Finland.

She was purchased by Wexford Stables for $67,500 from the Book 2 Sale at Karaka in 2020 and has now won three of her 18 starts and over $215,000 for her large group of connections.

Bella Waters’s win earlier adds to her future broodmare value but with the promise of more to come as a potential bigger Cups horse.

Bred and raced by Brendan and Jo Lindsay, Bella Waters is by Sacred Falls out of the Irish-bred mare But Beautiful. That makes her a half-sister to Immediacy, a classy Melbourne three-year-old who won this season’s group two Autumn Classic [1800m] at Caulfield.

Bella Waters made her debut only seven months ago, finishing fourth over 1200m at Tauranga on October 18. The four-year-old has come a long way in a short time since then, scoring a maiden win at Ruakaka and a Rating 65 victory at New Plymouth before stepping up to the big time in her ninth career start in Saturday’s $100,000 staying feature.

- LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Kiwi three-year-old fillies Positivity and Molly Bloom both starred in Australia on Saturday, even though only one of them won.

Positivity made the most of a beautiful Damian Lane ride to win the A$170,000 South Australia Fillies Classic at Morphetteville. Bouncing back from a luckless run in the South Australian Oaks, she capped a huge campaign by winning over the 2500m for trainer Andrew Forsman.

Molly Bloom didn’t win her Australian debut on the Sunshine Coast but was an eye-catching second in the A$160,000 Gold Coast Bracelet.

Having her first start in three months the Matamata filly didn’t get clear early in the run home but ran on well late in what was a good pointer to her chances in the Queensland Oaks in four weeks.