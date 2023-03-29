Mark Twain racing at Hawke's Bay. Photo / Race Images

Fresh off celebrating one of his biggest successes in his burgeoning training career, Robert Wellwood will head to Randwick on Saturday in a bid to snare more elite-level glory.

The Cambridge horseman was home in New Zealand last Saturday when he watched stable star Prowess comfortably dispatch opponents by 3 lengths in the Group 1 Vinery Stakes at Rosehill.

“She was superb,” said Wellwood. “She is very exciting. She came out and looked a chance of winning, but not that well, and when she balanced up it was incredible the way she put them away.

“It is very exciting for the future. Off that performance it looks like she will be able to step up against the older horses and compete. It will be an exciting winter planning on what we want to do and where we want to head.”

Wellwood now ventures to Sydney this weekend where he will saddle up Mark Twain for the A$2 million Group 1 Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick on Saturday.

Mark Twain was a last-start fourth in the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2400m), closing well behind Sharp ‘N’ Smart, who he will meet again on Saturday.

“He has done everything right since the New Zealand Derby and it is nice to see him draw a soft barrier [five], albeit he lets himself down in that he doesn’t always make the best use of a good barrier,” Wellwood said.

The trainer was pleased with Mark Twain’s New Zealand Derby performance and he is looking forward to watching him step out over the same distance this weekend.

“I thought it was terrific. He ran the fastest last 600m,” he said.

“Unfortunately, he was just locked away on the rail for far too long. He was the last one to get clear air. He just lets himself down a little bit with his racing manners. Hopefully we can alleviate that come Saturday.

“It’s a month between runs but he is going from a mile and a half to a mile and a half again. I think it is perfect. He is a natural staying horse and he is fit and ready.”

While Wellwood will be chasing Derby success on Saturday, closer to home the stable’s Group 1 Queensland Derby winner Pinarello will be competing for further Group success at home in the Group 2 Awapuni Cup (2000m). This weekend will give his Cambridge trainers a gauge on where to head with the gelding this preparation.

- NZ Racing Desk