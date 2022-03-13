Uareastar (centre) was trapped wide but just kept going to win yesterday's Auckland Cup. Photo / Trish Dunell.

Girl power

Ellerslie's final meeting for 18 months ruled by the fillies and mares

● $500,000 Barfoot and Thompson Auckland Cup — Uareastar.

● $240,000 Bonecrusher NZ Stakes — Coventina Bay

● $240,000 Sistema Stakes — Lickety Split

The mare who had no right to win the $500,000 Auckland Cup capped a stunning day of female domination at Ellerslie yesterday.

All three major races at Ellerslie's last meeting for 18 months were won by the girls, with Lickety Split in the Sistema for the juveniles, Coventina Bay in the Bonecrusher NZ Stakes and Uareastar in the signature race of the day.

It was Uareastar who had to overcome a series of hurdles to record the biggest win of trainer Fraser Auret's career after be trapped wide the whole race in the hands of talented apprentice Billy Pinn, the win set to give his career just the springboard it needs.

The Cup victory came after the mare who hates travelling had come all the way from Marton, overcome barrier 16 and a massive gamble by Auret to not start her in the seven weeks since she finished fifth in the Wellington Cup.

Some how none of that mattered as she kept going when she should have been stopping and held out favourites Concert Hall and Sound to record her sixth win in 15 starts.

"She still has so much to learn I thought this might be a year too soon," said Auret.

"She is bred to stay and that is why I was happy to risk putting her in fresh, as they do so often with stayers in England."

Auret trains Uareastar out of a paddock "because she gets quite claustrophobic," which also makes travelling a less than pleasant experience.

"All of that makes me wonder how good she might end up but we will enjoy this for now and worry about that next campaign," he added.

Also from the Central Districts and just as tricky is Bonecrusher Stakes winner Coventina Bay, who made it back-to-back Group 1s with an emphatic win in the hands of Craig Grylls.

Trainer Robbie Patterson has been patient with Coventina Bay, only stepping her up to 2000m at Te Rapa two starts ago, and now she has proven so adept at handling middle distance she has so many more options.

Patterson will test those in the Queensland winter where Coventina Bay should be more competitive than last season as the 1800-2000m trips give her a better opportunity to settle handy.

"It has taken a lot of work to get her to this stage because she could be a real bitch but she is right where she needs to be now and we can't wait to get her back to Australia ... and show the Aussies how good she is going. But first we will freshen her up and aim at the Breeders Stakes here then it is all on.

"Sammy Collett [former rider] can't wait to get back on her over there," said Patterson of his close friend and ex-pat jockey now domiciled in Queensland.

Also heading back to Australia will be The Chosen One, who was flat-footed at the 600m but rolled home hard into third and looks primed for another Sydney Cup campaign.

"He is ready to step up in distance now, but he found that a bit too sharp over 2000m third up for this campaign," said trainer Andrew Forsman.

Coventina Bay is by Windsor Park stallion Shamexpress and the stud also stands Turn Me Loose who achieved his greatest result when Lickety Split won the $240,000 Sistema, one of only two Group 1 races for juveniles in New Zealand.