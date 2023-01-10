Racing: Majestic Man gets late bid for Oz

Majestic Man could be heading back across the Tasman. Photo / Stuart McCormick

Trainer Phil Williamson can’t believe Majestic Man has been handed a second chance at a last hurrah. But first he has to win at Cambridge tomorrow night.

The veteran trotter is a multiple Group 1 winner, no small feat in the same era as Sundees Son, Bolt For Brilliance, Muscle Mountain and Winterfell, but his winning strike rate has dropped in the past 18 months.

Oamaru trainer Phil Williamson had accepted that his stable star’s travelling days were over.

But with the three big names of New Zealand trotting now all set to miss the rich Melbourne trotting carnival, it is back on the agenda for Majestic Man.

“You couldn’t believe we [New Zealand] could have three great trotters and they all have problems at the same time,” says Williamson.

“All of a sudden, the old fella comes right back into contention for races like the Great Southern Star because he loves Australian races and we know none of the other Kiwi trotters are going.

“He is working well and he won at Addington during Cup week. What we want to find out on Thursday is whether that will to win is still there.

“If it is and he comes out and wins, then he will be going to Melbourne.”

Majestic Man has been at his best in Melbourne, where his gate speed and the smaller tracks, as well as being away from the big Kiwi three, make him as good as the Aussies.

As an eight-year-old, there is no guarantee the high-end leg speed and will to win are still there, but that is what tomorrow night’s $30,000 Group 3 is about finding out.

Majestic Man meets only four rivals and should have the gate speed to clear them early, and if he does, anything but a victory would see the Victorian campaign abandoned.

“He will have to win and win well to be on the plane to Melbourne.”

Williamson also has Love In The Port in the same race, and says even drawn inside Majestic Man, he can’t make a case for him beating the stablemate rated 40 points higher.