Denby Road winning the Group 3. Photo / Supplied

The voice of northern racing George Simon is pleased his exciting 3-year-old Denby Road is such a big lump of a horse — it makes it easier to keep one eye on him while doing his job of calling races like Saturday’s $85,000 Breeders’ Stakes.

Denby Road powered to victory in the Group 3 at Te Rapa, courtesy of wonderful training from Shelley Hale.

Denby Road hadn’t raced since the Waikato Guineas on February 3 and dropped back from 2000m to 1200m, giving jockey Ryan Elliot another black-type 3-year-old win this season.

Simon, who bred and owns Denby Road with wife Maryanne, admits it wasn’t easy maintaining his concentration in the closing stages.

“Whenever he races, it is only human nature that I keep one eye on him and the other doing my job,” Simon said.

“That is why it helps he is so big, it makes it easier for me to know where is because obviously I am looking at the entire field, whereas I suppose most owners just look at their own horse for the whole race.

“And his colours stand out, too. They were Maryanne’s late father Jim Mead’s colours, so it is a real thrill to get a Group 3 in those.”

That thrill of the moment saw Simon lose track of the minor placegetters soon after the line, a brain fade familiar to any winning owner, but his unbridled joy brightened up one of the last major race days of the season.

The Simons are no strangers to high-end success in the industry, having bred former outstanding galloper Turn Me Loose.

“We put him through the Ready To Run sale and were high fiving when we got $52,500 for him but the joke was on us — he went on to win $1.7 million.

“But seeing him develop into such a great horse was amazing. I got to call him to win the Hawke’s Bay Guineas, and Maryanne and I were at Flemington when he won the [Group 1] Emirates.

“We have actually sent a couple of mares to him at stud, too, so he has ended up costing us almost more money than we sold him for,” said Simon.

A big horse with Denby Road’s scope and talent is going to attract overseas interest, but for now, he remains here, and Maryanne and trainer Hale will plot his next move.

“It was the girls’ decision to start him because I was keener on a rating 65 next week,” admits Simon.

“So when Shelley comes over to work out what we do next it might be best if I leave the room and stay out of it.”

● Kiwi horse Aegon finished fifth last night in the HK$20m (NZ$4.1m) Champions Mile in Hong Kong.