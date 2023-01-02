Star mare Imperatriz (pictured with Opie Bosson) is likely to bypass Trentham for Te Rapa.

Two of New Zealand’s fastest horses are set to miss the next big group 1 of summer in a move that has Levante odds-on to defend her Telegraph title at Trentham in 12 days.

Imperatriz is a definite non-starter for Trentham after her brave win in the $300,000 Sistema Railway at Te Rapa on Sunday while Dragon Leap, who finished fourth in the Railway, also looks unlikely for Trentham.

That mixture of news and speculation saw the market for the Telegraph undergo enormous change yesterday, with Levante $3.80 in the morning but the $1.90 futures favourite by 3pm.

Her trainer Ken Kelso says Levante came through her third in the Railway in good order and showed no signs of stiffness on Monday morning.

“She spent the night in the paddock and is good as gold,” says Kelso, who trains Levante with wife Bev.

“She will improve a lot with that run too and we are all systems go for Trentham where I am sure she will be even better.”

Levante beat Roch N Horse in the Telegraph last season, form enormously franked by that mare going on to win two group 1s down the straight at Flemington, with Levante finishing fourth in both of those races.

Her Flemington straight-six efforts as well as her Telegraph win last season suggest the straight or dog-leg racing may bring out the best in Levante and with some key rivals already confirmed as not going she is going to start a very warm favourite should she make it to the Telegraph.

Te Akau boss David Ellis confirmed to the Herald that Imperatriz will be allowed to miss the Telegraph and more than likely be aimed next at the $300,000 BCD Sprint at Te Rapa on February 11.

“She likes Te Rapa and we see that as a better group 1 target without the trip to Trentham,” says Ellis.

Dragon Leap raced slightly below his best when fourth in the Railway, albeit beaten by three very fast mares, and like many who have been used to racing on tracks with more give in them recently may have been feeling the effects yesterday.

His co-trainer Andrew Scott says while no firm plans have been made for Dragon Leap the stable believe he races best when fresh so it would surprise to see him at Trentham, with races like the Concorde (Pukekohe, January 21) and the BCD Sprint a lot closer to home, the latter the more likely option.

One horse who missed the Railway but could still head to Trentham is Bonny Lass, who was late scratched at Te Rapa.

“She was a touch sore when she got off the float on Sunday and it got worse as the meeting went on,” says trainer Graham Richardson, who blames that soreness on a stone bruise.

“She could get over that very quickly so Trentham is still an option but so too is the Concorde on Karaka Million night.”

If those three big names all pull out of the Telegraph, the Group 1 could have a market headed by Levante at $1.80 and Babylon Berlin around $3.80 by next Tuesday with a full field looking extremely unlikely.

Meanwhile, Scott confirmed Sunday’s runner-up in the Auckland Guineas in Waitak will be given a shot to prove his New Zealand Derby credentials in a race like the Waikato or Avondale Guineas.

“We don’t know if he is a true Derby horse but sometimes they will stay the Derby trip at three and never again in their careers,” says Scott, who trains with Lance O’Sullivan.

“So the way he performed [on Sunday] we have to give him a shot at a lead-up race and we can make Derby decisions after that.”

Racing’s huge summer

The feature racing continues over the next three months:

January 14: Telegraph day at Trentham.

January 21: Karaka Million twilight at Pukekohe.

January 28: Wellington Cup at Trentham.

February 11: Legends Day at Te Rapa.

February 18: Avondale Cup and Guineas at Pukekohe.

February 25: Matamata Breeders Stakes at Matamata.

March 4: NZ Derby Day at Te Rapa.

March 11: Auckland Cup Day at Pukekohe.

March 18: NZ Oaks Day at Trentham.