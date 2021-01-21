Racing: Levante ready to rise again at Karaka Million

Levante is ready for liftoff in the Westbury Classic at Ellerslie tomorrow evening. Photo / Trish Dunell

If you are considering making Levante your short odds Karaka Million night multi-anchor on Saturday, co-trainer Ken Kelso is speaking your language.

The astute Matamata horseman says his equine rocket ship is even better heading into the $100,000 Westbury Classic than she was when she stormed into third in the Railway last start.

Levante's late straight surge in the Railway was stunning, her run every bit the equal of winner Avantage who went to Trentham last Saturday to smash her Telegraph rivals.

Although Avantage is a six-time Group 1 winner and Levante has yet to scale those heights, swap her out for Avantage in the Telegraph last week and it is hard to believe Levante wouldn't have won, and possibly just as easily.

She has opened $1.55 to win Saturday's Group 2, with barrier 10 little deterrent as she tends to drop back early anyway and Kelso says his stable star is at least as good as she was heading into the Railway and possibly better.

"Her work has been good, at least as good as it was then and I'm inclined to think she might be even fitter for this race because she has had two runs back now," says Kelso.

But improved fitness isn't the main reason Kelso is going into Saturday confident, rather the step to 1400m after the 1200m of the Railway.

"I am certain the 1400m will suit her better and the tempo of the race tends to be very different.

"I don't think that will mean she settles any handier because she tends to be tardy out of the gates anyway but what it does mean is she can slide up three wide earlier if they are going slow to get a bit handier before the sprint."

Adding another level of confidence for punters is the fact Kelso is already confirming — all going well — Levante will be heading to a star-studded BCD Sprint at Te Rapa on February 13 where she would be likely to take on Avantage and Callsign Mav.

Although nobody doubts Levante has genuine x-factor the trainers of her two key rivals, Showoroses and Travelling Light aren't running scared just yet.

Showoroses has been sensational winning the Cal Isuzu and the Rich Hill Mile by leading from outside barriers and gets the ace on Saturday, suggesting she can lead and dictate under the canny Vinnie Colgan.

"I think that is the key for us, leading and Vinnie being able to get the sectionals he wants," says trainer Joanne Surgenor. "If she can do that then Levante is going to need to be really good to catch us but we all saw what she did in the Railway.

"But our mare is really well and has worked great this week."

As good as Showroses and defending Westbury Classic champ Kiwi Ida are, punters should factor in they both have to carry 58kg compared with Levante's 55.5kg under the set weight and penalties conditions.

Travelling Light is already a Group 1 winner of the Levin Classic this time last year and trainer Ben Foote thinks she is back to her best after a truncated spring campaign.

"She trialled well recently and we know she has the speed to run with any horse," says Foote.

"The difference might be that Levante and Showoroses have recent racing on their side but I think she [Travelling Light] can sit handy and be hard to beat."

Earlier in the evening, Foote has Babylon Berlin returning after a highly-promising spring to take on Need I Say More in the Almanzor Trophy, a race won by some of racing's heavyweights in recent seasons.

"She is a very fast filly and while her draw isn't ideal she is ready to go a big race," says Foote.