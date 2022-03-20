The Chosen One. Photo / Getty

New Zealand is set to have its smallest assault on the Sydney autumn racing riches in years, with The Championships just over a week away.

Kiwi gallopers have pulled off some huge Group 1 results in Sydney at this stage of the season in recent years, with Probabeel, Te Akau Shark, Quick Thinker, The Bostonian, Jon Snow and The Chosen One all winning major races, but for a variety of reasons, this year's invasion is more of a one-stable scouting party.

That could be led by soon-to-be retired trainer Murray Baker, the king of the Australian raid who, along with Andrew Forsman, will send four horses to Sydney.

If any can pull off a Group 1 victory, or any win, it will be a fitting farewell tour for Baker, who will hand over the reins to Forsman for his solo training career on May 1.

The stable has The Chosen One, White Noise, Regal Lion and Manawatu Cup winner Marroni in Sydney and the first three will race on Saturday.

"The Chosen One will start in the Tancred this week on his way to the Sydney Cup," says Forsman.

"The two 3-year-olds will start in the Tulloch on their way to the Derby and a horse like Marroni will have plenty of options over there."

Usually Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards would attack the carnival, but with him leaving that role on April 1 and Mark Walker still in the process of taking over the stable, coupled with the fact many of their 3-year-olds have had long seasons, they are unlikely to be in Sydney.

Like many stables, Te Akau are more likely to concentrate on the Queensland winter carnival, with Entriviere and Sword Of State leaders of their team there, with On The Bubbles also a chance to go.

Queensland will also be the focus for Tony Pike, who collected a double at Trentham on Saturday and has tasted Group 1 success in Queensland in recent years with The Bostonian, Provocative and Sacred Elixir.

Trainer Graham Richardson says if Saturday's Oaks placegetter Aspen Colorado heads to Australia, it will be for the Queensland Oaks, as she was not nominated for the ATC Oaks in Sydney on April 9 and it carries a hefty late payment, while recent dual Group 1 winner Coventina Bay is also Queensland bound.

One potential latecomer to the New Zealand team for Sydney could be Le Villi, who finished sixth in the Oaks and is now owned by Australian Bloodstock.

"I haven't spoken to them since the race, but if they wanted to go, I'd be keen to take her," said trainer John Wheeler.

That significantly smaller Kiwi representation means the rare sight of no New Zealand-trained horses near the top of the markets for The Championships, with The Chosen One at $11 for the Tancred rated the best chance of an NZ victory, while White Noise is $26 for the ATC Derby.