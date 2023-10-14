Ladies Man won the Livamol Classic. Photo: Supplied/Race Images

Kiwi trainer Allan Sharrock will let Livamol Classic winner Ladies Man be the master of his own Melbourne Cup destiny.

The Taranaki galloper swept to victory in the $450,000 Group 1 Livamol at Hastings on Saturday, courtesy of a beautiful Ryan Elliot ride, holding out the late charge of Platinum Invador, with Pearl Of Alsace a brave third and favourite Mustang Valley close up in fourth.

The win should see Ladies Man re-handicapped for the Melbourne Cup at Flemington on November 7 which is the race Sharrock and the horse’s connections dream of him contesting.

But they won’t know until they see his re-handicap and then who drops out at the second declaration stage on Tuesday afternoon how much closer they are to gaining a Melbourne Cup start after Ladies Man was originally ranked well outside the 24.

While there will still be plenty of comings and goings before the final Cup field is declared on November 4, it is an expensive trip to Melbourne to watch the great race from the grandstand so if Ladies Man isn’t looking likely to get a start Sharrock will run him in the Lexus Archer Stakes on Derby Day at Flemington.

The winner of that race is guaranteed a Cup start and Sharrock says Ladies Man deserves his chance.

“The Cup is the race we want to start in and we will know a lot more about how much closer we are after Tuesday,” Sharrock told the Herald on Saturday.

“A lot of horses can drop out of the Cup for one reason or another so we will have a committee meeting (he and the owners) but I’d say we would go and if we have to run in the Lexus to try and get in we will.

“I don’t think racing three days before the Cup will do him any harm so I’d say we will be going to Melbourne for either one race or two.”

Sharrock will see how the next fortnight unfolds before deciding on a Melbourne Cup jockey, if indeed he needs one at all.

“I think we could end up with an Aussie on him, Ryan (Elliot) couldn’t ride him - he would need to cut a leg off,” he smiled in reference to Elliot’s minimum riding weight.

Ladies Man will be looking to continue the proud Melbourne Cup record of his sire Zed, who sired 2021 Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant.

Platinum Invador will also be racing on Melbourne Cup day after his storming second on Saturday but he will be in the weight-for-age race at Pukekohe instead. He looks a useful addition to the weight-for-age ranks now, especially as an Auckland Cup winner he faces big weights in our major Cups this season.

Pearl Of Alsace earned valuable Group 1 black type with her third placing, while Mustang Valley looked less potent on the firmer track.

Earlier in the day other eyecatchers were Our Alley Cat, who bolted away with the open sprint and Adam I Am, who was super impressive in a strong conditioned maiden race and looks a 4-year-old set to repay his connections patience.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s Ashburton meeting was postponed after three races when very high winds made racing unsafe and the remainder of the card, including the Group 3 Barneswood Farm Stakes, will be held on Monday.