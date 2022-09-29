La Crique. Photo / Race Images

La Crique may not thrive on a heavy track in the $300,000 Plate at Hastings tomorrow, but co-trainer Katrina Alexander now finds herself hoping for rain.

Although that may sound counterintuitive, the Matamata trainer says a really wet Hastings track may give her mare the best chance of a Group 1 victory.

La Crique is the hot favourite for the 1600m event which has been shorn of some of her key opponents because of the wet spring that had the Hastings track rated a heavy9 last night.

Rain is forecast for today and tomorrow and Alexander says while her team don't want a heavy track, she would now welcome more rain.

"Last time we raced here it was heavy and very holding and even though she ran third that didn't really suit her," she told the Herald.

"But it looks like it is certain to be heavy again so I'd prefer rain on the day to loosen the track up. Then I think she would get it through it better than a holding track."

Alexander and husband Simon head to Hastings confident La Crique is fitter than when she finished a slightly luckless third in the Tarzino Trophy three weeks ago.

"That race definitely bought her on," says Alexander. "Initially, we worried it might have flattened her but she came through it really well and we have watched the replay a few times and had she got a clearer run the result could have been different.

"She will be better this week and I think from her good draw we will go back to riding her handier."

If La Crique handles the track and is racing handy it is going to take a special performance to beat her, especially with the likelihood second favourite Mustang Valley will settle a long way behind her from her wide barrier draw.

Spring Tide is the logical danger because he finished in front of La Crique when second in the Tarzino, and while he failed in this race last season at 1600m that was on a good track, whereas he will get his favoured heavy footing tomorrow.

His trainer John Bary is adamant Spring Tide will be fitter this time and he has fewer questions over his chances than some of the bigger names who are either yet to find their best spring form or will struggle on a heavy track.

Bary has a huge hand to play in the $140,000 Hawke's Bay Guineas, with his filly Best Seller certain to handle the track.

Taking advantage of the draw to put horses between her and favourite Dynastic will be crucial.

Dynastic didn't look happy on the heavy track on his way to winning at Hawke's Bay last start, but that proves his raw class and he has the Te Akau/Opie Bosson factor, so even from his wide draw deserves his favouritism.