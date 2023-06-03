Justaskme winning the Listed Stakes at Whanganui. Photo / Race Images

Wide barrier draws caught up with New Zealand-trained fillies Sakura Girl and Cheval D’Or in the A$700,000 Queensland Oaks at Eagle Farm.

The two Cambridge fillies drew the outside two barriers and Sakura Girl was sent forward to settle outside the leader, while Cheval D’Or was three back in the outer.

While they both looked chances at the top of the straight, they were swamped late as Amokura raced clear to win the Oaks and give jockey Damien Oliver his 128th career Group 1 victory.

Sakura Girl finished 13th and Cheval D’Or was 10th.

Cheval D’Or’s jockey Michael McNab had better luck in an earlier race when he kicked home local bargain galloper Petronius to win a A$160,000 handicap on his first day riding in Australia this season.

There was little joy for the Kiwi-trained horses at Eagle Farm, but earlier at Flemington, 2-year-old Codigo made a good fist of his Australian debut at Flemington.

He showed good tactical speed to lead before getting run down late for third and trainer Stephen Marsh will now bring him back to New Zealand where he looks set for a good 3-year-old season.

● Taranaki galloper Justaskme continued his purple patch of form at Whanganui when winning the Listed $65,000 Stakes.

The 7-year-old gelding was installed a $1.90 favourite for the mile feature following his last-start victory in the Listed Rangitikei Cup last month, and he duly delivered.

Under a patient ride by Johnathan Parkes, Justaskme settled in behind pacemaker Regal Rock, where he remained before Parkes found an inside passage when turning for home and Justaskme kicked clear of his rivals and scored a three-and-a-half length triumph.

“It was a terrific effort,” trainer Allan Sharrock said. “He was labelled as a good thing and duly obliged. At weight-for-age, he did what he should have done.”

Justaskme will now head for a freshen-up before being set for a couple of Cups targets over the coming months.

“He will have a 10-day spell and then he will probably go to the Opunake Cup [Listed, 1400m] and then down to the Winter Cup [Group 3, 1600m]. It augurs well for him at this stage.”

While Sharrock has his attention on winter targets with his gelding, he has his sights set on bigger targets in the spring, including the Group 1 Livamol Classic (2040m), a race Justaskme finished runner-up in behind Mustang Valley last year at Hastings.

“We will look skyward,” Sharrock said. “Any weight-for-age race on an off track, he has got to be competitive. We will probably look at the Livamol a little later with him.”

Meanwhile, Sharrock had mixed feelings about missing a crack at the Listed Castletown Stakes (1200m) with Carbonados earlier on the card.

The exciting son of Belardo was a short-priced favourite for the race but was withdrawn earlier in the week following his sale to Australia.

“I really rate the horse,” Sharrock said. “The winner [Chantilly Lace] has won by 10 [lengths] and we beat her by five in his first start. It is hard to say with the different track but his form is pretty good.”

- With LoveRacing News