I Wish I Win came from last to beat Australasia's best sprinters in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1200m) at Randwick. Photo / Bradleyphotos.com.au

The most unlikely new trend in Australasian racing could reach its zenith in Australia’s richest race.

New Zealand gallopers winning elite Australian sprint races was a barren desert for almost a decade until The Bostonian broke the drought with three well-chosen Group 1 wins three years ago.

But not even the most ardent New Zealand racing cheerleader could have predicted the recent success that has followed.

Roch ‘N’ Horse started the trend with two massive wins down the Flemington straight last year, Imperatriz took the William Reid at The Valley just 10 days ago and then I Wish I Win came from last for a stunning victory in the TJ Smith at Randwick on Saturday.

That I Wish I Win is racing is a miracle, the Waikato Stud-bred son of Savabeel having been born with legs so crooked, he would have been laughed off the yearling sales ground.

But so dynamic was I Wish I Win on Saturday, and for almost all this season, slot holders will be queuing up to get him for the A$15 million Everest at Randwick in October.

There could even be an invite for Imperatriz, who while bred in Australia, is trained here by Mark Walker.

Two New Zealand connections in the Everest, along with possibly Roch ‘N’ Horse, who started her career here and is still owned here, would cap a renaissance of sprinters in this country, because while there have been great sprinters like Mr Tiz before, there has rarely been a handful at the same time.

I Wish I Win’s sensational performance capped a magical day for the New Zealand breeding industry, with Waikato Stud also breeding Australian Derby winner Major Beel.

Mr Brightside, who started his career here, defended his Doncaster title, while the Sires’ Produce for 2-year-olds went to the New Zealand-bred Militarize, a son of Dundeel.

The second day of The Championships on Saturday sees Levante trying to continue the Kiwi roll as favourite for the A$1m Queen Of The Turf, while Pennyweka and Polygon are second and third favourites for the A$1m Australian Oaks.

I Wish I Win won’t be the only New Zealand star chasing serious spring cash in Australia, as Sharp ‘N’ Smart will be aimed at the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups after his Australian Derby defeat. The New Zealand Derby winner wasn’t suited by the slow pace or holding track, and was galloped on as he went back at the start from barrier 17, finishing fourth.

“He will fly home on Wednesday and have eight weeks in the paddock and then we will aim him at both the Cups,” said co-trainer Graeme Rogerson.