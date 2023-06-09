Ryan Elliot (right) has had a successful New Zealand season. Photo /-Peter Rubery

Even after a super season in the saddle, New Zealand jockey Ryan Elliot admits he has a bit to learn about Australian racing.

But he thinks he has the right horse to help him overcome that inexperience when Solidify contests the A$1 million JJ Atkins Stakes at Eagle Farm tonight.

New Zealand trainers have a scattered representation on Queensland racing’s biggest day of the season and Elliot will ride two of them, his other mount being Auckland Cup winner Platinum Invador in the A$400,000 Brisbane Cup.

Platinum Invador was one of Elliot’s huge wins this season, with Group 1s on Sharp ‘N’ Smart, Legarto, Pennyweka and Levante, but while that has firmly established him as one of our best jockeys, his visit to Eagle Farm two weeks ago was his first day riding in Australia.

“It is definitely a step up over here,” Elliot told the Weekend Herald from Brisbane. “There are a lot of good riders and the Sydney jockeys are tough and very good at putting you where they want you to be.”

That was the case for Solidify and Elliot in the Sires’ Produce last start when they were following the right horses only for the gaps which might have appeared in New Zealand to close. Solidify spent a crucial section of the home straight playing dodgem cars.

“He was going well then the gaps closed and he got knocked sideways, but he picked himself up really well then couldn’t wind up late because there was a wall of horses in front of him.”

The step up to 1600m should suit Solidify and while Elliot says comparisons with Derby-winning stablemate Sharp ‘N’ Smart may be premature as Solidify is still maturing, he thinks he will run home hard and can upset in the Group 1.

Elliot believes Platinum Invador is more of a 3200m horse than some of his Brisbane Cup rivals, but his Auckland Cup win earned him his 58kg, a weight rarely carried to the winner’s circle in major staying races.

After a Queensland carnival that has seen few New Zealand-trained victories, Matamata stablemates Dark Destroyer and Dragon Leap (race three) are a chance, with Dragon Leap enormous in his second-to-last start and unlucky not be to in today’s signature race, the A$3m Stradbroke.

Closer to home, the prospect of a soft5 track at Ruakaka will have plenty of trainers smiling, as most other regions in the country are stuck with heavy tracks, but the lengthy hike from Waikato to our most northern track can be draining and favour the locals.

Meanwhile, New Zealand thoroughbred code bosses will outline their new stakes structure for next season at Karaka on Thursday, which will include increases funded by the injection of money from the TAB/Entain deal.