Saltcoats won the Futurity Stakes over 1400m yesterday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Kiwi-trained horses failed to fire in Brisbane yesterday, with none of the New Zealand contingent coming close to victory at Eagle Farm.

The brightest hope of New Zealand success was Solidify, who went into the A$1 million Sires’ Produce as second favourite, but could manage only ninth — a popular finishing position among the Kiwi horses.

Also crossing in ninth was Arby in the Queensland Derby, with fellow Kiwi hopeful Waitak 14th, while fellow outsiders The Fearless One (race four) and Platinum Invador (race three) also finished ninth.

Back home at Pukekohe, promising juvenile Saltcoats proved too strong for his rivals in the feature race yesterday, winning the Futurity Stakes.

The son of Ardrossan had looked like he would lap up the 1400m distance after closing off strongly at his first two starts which resulted in minor placings, including finishing third to Solidify at Listed level at his previous outing.

Jockey Kozzi Asano was content to settle the Samantha Logan-prepared runner in midfield during the early stages, although he was caught three-wide in the eight-horse field.

Asano slid forward to issue his challenge on the home turn, where Saltcoats took control as he eased away from the field on the heavy10 surface to record an impressive four-length victory over Paragon and Chantilly Lace.

Logan had been confident of a good showing and got just what she was looking for, as Saltcoats provided the 31-year-old horsewoman with her first stakes success on the flat.

“We gave him his first start over 1300m, so I felt there would be no problems stepping up to 1400m, as I expect him to be very potent over a mile next season as a 3-year-old.

“I was a little concerned when I saw him get stuck out wide, but I trusted Kozzi’s judgement, as he knows him well, and the main thing is to get him into a good rhythm, which is the key to him.

“Kozzi did say he handled the going okay, but is a much better horse on top of the ground, where he has an electric turn of foot.”

Logan will now send her charge for a spell, but is resigned to the fact that may have been his last start for her Cambridge operation, as his likely racing future lies across the Tasman.

“I will leave that to [owners] Bruce [Perry] and Lib [Petagna] to decide, but I’m thrilled to get a win like this for them, as they have been huge supporters of me.

“I’ve had a number of Ardrossan youngsters in the stable and hopefully we can find another smart one or two like this guy to keep the roll going for everyone involved.”

Saltcoats races in the familiar lime colours of Wellington businessman Petagna, who bred him from his lightly raced Savabeel mare Savanite, a half-sister to the Group 2 Waikato Gold Cup (2400m) winner Singing Star.

- with NZ Racing Desk