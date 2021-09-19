Racing: Kiwi horse Sakura Blossom shocks racing world with incredible comeback

Mare Sakura Blossom stuns with incredible comeback. Source / Trackside

Kiwi punters couldn't believe their luck when a horse they presumed out of the race came back with a freakish win.

Four-year-old mare Sakura Blossom produced the stunning win in Hastings on Saturday - her second career start - to win the $40,000 race over 1200m.

The race looked far from ideal for Sakura Blossom after bungling the start and sitting in last place.

Jockey Michael McNab twice had to straighten her off the heels as they made their way up the field, sitting well back in eighth with 200m to go, before taking the lead and unbelievably winning the race.

She won by 0.8 lengths over Alchemia, with a further two lengths back to Express Desire in third.

Video of the race has since gone viral on social media.

"Amazing win Sakura Blossom. Punters would have been throwing away their tickets after the jump," one Twitter user posted.

"A [star] is born. Sakura Blossom. You just don't win like that, unbelievable," wrote another.

Sakura Blossom is now two-from-two after her debut at Cambridge earlier in September.

Bred in Australia, she was originally purchased by Singapore-based Red Hare Bloodstock for $90,000 at the Karaka sales in 2019, before being sold to Hong Kong's Upper Bloodstock later than year for $150,000.

The win suggests she has black-type potential in the mares races this season.