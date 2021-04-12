Racing: Kiwi female jockey set to re-write record books

Danielle Johnson on Entriviere, winner of Race 5, Group III $70,000 Brighthill Farm Concorde Handicap. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

In a season when female jockeys are re-writing the record books worldwide Danielle Johnson is about to do so here in the most dramatic fashion.

And her crowing moment could well come at a moderate Matamata meeting on Friday as she enters uncharted territory for a New Zealand jockey.

Johnson is already assured of winning her first jockey's premiership sitting on 141 wins for the season, a scarcely believable 71 wins clear of Sam Collett in second place.

As Australian jockeys Jamie Kah and Rachel King experience record seasons in Melbourne and Sydney and Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win England's Grand National on Saturday, female jockeys are riding a new wave of success, something Kiwi race fans are far more used to.

While Johnson winning the premiership as a female jockey won't be anything new here, the 30-year-old could actually add the record all jockeys really want this week, as the highest single season money earner in New Zealand racing history.

And when, not if, she does it she will have passed three of the greatest Kiwi jockeys to have ever sat on a horse.

Johnson has ridden the winners of $3,260,664 in New Zealand this season, the fourth highest amount ever by a jockey here.

That list is headed by Opie Bosson on $3,273,906 who holds the record by just $2769 over good friend James McDonald who rode $3,271,137 in winners here back in the 2011-2012 season.

You have to go back to 1990 when Lance O'Sullivan rode the winners of $3,268,486 in one season for the next highest total, meaning the best domestic season of the three champion jockeys is separated by just $5500.

The only other jockey to ride over $3million worth of domestic winners in a season is Matt Cameron three years ago.

But Johnson is set to destroy the record as early as Friday and could ride close to $4million in stakes before the end of the season.

She will bypass the Ruakaka meeting on Wednesday to celebrate her mother's birthday but rides at her local Matamata meeting on Friday where she should get the record and if she doesn't it looks certain to come at Te Rapa on Saturday.

"I had no idea, I would have thought Opie would have the money record for the season and be well past what my rides have earned this season," says Johnson.

"But that is a real honour and I am so lucky with the support I get from trainers and owners." As much as winning the premiership will complete a career-long goal for Johnson, leading jockeys tell you they eventually start counting the group races and the bigger wins.

So there is no more definitive way to put an exclamation mark on Johnson's ascension to being a great of the riding ranks than setting the single-season money record, especially passing three riding legends in a week.

She should cap her historic week with a freakish change of luck story in the $200,000 Fiber Fresh Breeders Stakes at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Johnson was to ride Siracusa in the $200,000 Fiber Fresh Breeders at Te Aroha last Saturday before the classy mare was scratched after suffering a bee sting on her mouth.

That meant Johnson was going to watch the last group one of the domestic season from the jockey's room, a double blow as Avantage was favourite for the race and Johnson has ridden her to win the Telegraph this season.

But Bosson was on last Saturday until the Te Aroha track became slippery, resulting in a non-injury fall after race three and the meeting was abandoned.

That means the Breeders will instead be held at Te Rapa this Saturday but Bosson will be in Sydney to partner Amarelinha in the ATC Oaks so Johnson is back on Avantage, with Sam Weatherley taking the Siracusa ride.

"I am thrilled to be back on her so it is going to be an exciting week," Johnson told the Herald.

All the main contenders who were set to start in the Breeders at Te Aroha will return for the Te Rapa version this Saturday, with final field betting refunded but futures bets to stand.