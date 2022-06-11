Diamond Girl storms to victory at Ruakaka. Photo / Trish Dunell

Something about the Queensland sun brings the best out of talented New Zealand-bred mare Charmmebaby, who picked up the second stakes win of her career in yesterday's Listed 1600m at Eagle Farm.

Charmmebaby moved north to the Sunshine State last December to join trainer Lawrie Mayfield-Smith, and quickly stepped up to stakes level with a win in the Listed Brisbane Handicap (1640m) and a second in the Listed Bernborough Plate (1600m).

Her winter carnival campaign has brought more of the same this month, finishing second in the Listed Spear Chief Handicap (1500m).

Patiently ridden by Craig Williams in yesterday's A$150,000 feature, Charmmebaby rounded the home turn in third place along the rail and was poised to pounce as soon as a gap presented itself in the straight.

A narrow opening appeared inside the final 200m, and Williams and Charmmebaby took full advantage, bursting through to take the lead. Kubrick and Kirwan's Lane flashed home late in a grandstand finish but Charmmebaby crossed the line with a margin of a neck up her sleeve.

The rest of yesterday's meeting, particularly the rich Group 1 events, produced lean pickings for Kiwi connections with Sharp 'N' Smart's fourth in the JJ Atkins (1600m) the best result.

● Local trainer Chris Gibbs had a large smile at Ruakaka yesterday after securing a winning double with promising gallopers Diamond Girl and Cakebytheocean.

Gibbs was thrilled to pick up the winning brace and has plans to see both runners tackle their finals at the Winter Championship Series Finals at Ruakaka on July 16.

Raced by co-breeder Maurice Scown, Diamond Girl has won three of her 14 starts, all at Ruakaka.

In contrast, Cakebytheocean was making it two wins from four starts for Gibbs after doing his early racing from the Roger James and Robert Wellwood stable at Cambridge.

"He was a bit fierce in the early running, so Michael [McNab] did the right thing and let him stride forward to try to get him to relax outside the pace," Gibbs said.

"He [Cakebytheocean] can be a bit of an ignorant bugger but I think he is starting to get the hang of things now. Funnily enough, he is not like that in his trackwork."

- NZ Racing Desk