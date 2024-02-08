Racing: Kennedy needs perfect ride at Te Rapa

Crocetti winning at Ellerslie on January 27. Photo / Trish Dunell

The horse with the perfect record has been gifted the perfect draw in tomorrow’s $400,000 BCD Sprint at Te Rapa.

But now, superstar jockey Warren Kennedy knows he might have to produce the perfect ride to help Crocetti remain unbeaten.

The 3-year-old takes on predominantly older sprinters in the 1400m Group 1, including last-start Railway winner Waitak, who Kennedy also rode.

He says he has chosen Crocetti as his BCD steer tomorrow as much out of loyalty to the horse’s connections, including owner Daniel Nahkle, who helped Kennedy move here from his native South Africa, as the fact he is a flat-out better chance than Waitak.

Having made that choice Kennedy was thrilled to get barrier two, from where he has options and no need to waste Crocetti’s energy early.

“It is perfect, exactly the draw I wanted,” Kennedy told the Herald.

“From there, we can lead or take a trail if there is too much pressure, and I think it will be run at a decent clip, so I am confident if we do trail, he will get off when we need to.”

That has how Crocetti has won all seven of his starts, either leading or being handy and then surging when unleashed, usually looking to have plenty left at the line, with the possible exception of the 1600m of the 2000 Guineas.

He will have improved with his easy win in the Almanzor Trophy at Ellerslie on Karaka Millions night, but he will need to, as tomorrow’s race is a huge step up against several genuine weight-for-age horses.

But they all have more reasons they can get beaten than Crocetti, and with 55.5kgs on his back, the big chestnut will be the one to catch if there is any mid-race relenting in the pressure.

That pressure could be created by any of Ifndoubtgetout, Imwonderfultonight or even the veteran Callsign Mav coming across early, and if things get messy up front, that would suit Waitak.

He would love nothing more than a hot speed, not only to soften up Crocetti but to enable him to settle, with the Railway showing Waitak is happiest chasing a hot speed then letting rip.

Waitak has the right pilot to do just that, as Opie Bosson jumps on while he and Kennedy continue their black-type battle for the season, which Kennedy leads 14-10 going into tomorrow.

Both men are aboard talented mares in tomorrow’s other Group 1, the $600,000 Herbie Dyke, but whether they can beat Legarto is another matter.

Bosson rides Campionessa, who is all class, and her last-start wet track failure can be forgiven while Kennedy partners Aquacade, who is a talented staying mare chasing weight-for-age glory.

“She is a lovely mare, but Legarto is very good, so we will need to do something special to beat her,” admits Kennedy.

“I would want to be in front of her, and ideally with a horse or two between us, because Legarto would have too much speed for us if we sat alongside her.”

Aquacade’s stable and ownership mate About Time is already proven at the 2000m of the Ellis Classic (race four) so has that over her more favoured rivals, but her task tomorrow is to see how she rates against favourites Molly Bloom, Mary Shan and Sudbina.

The race will go a long way to re-shaping the market for the NZ Oaks next month, with money already this week in the Oaks market for another race rival tomorrow in Inspired By Artt.

Punting tips for Te Rapa legends day

1.) Legarto (R6, No. 7): Has been crying out for 2000m and will simply be too quick for most here, so the logical multi-anchor.

2.) Adam I Am (R7, No. 2): Open-class galloper racing many who aren’t. Has the right draw to settle and explode for new jockey Michael McNab in the race he has been set for.

3.) Certainly (R2, No. 4): Got on wrong leg and did things wrong, but still very good in Group 1 last-start. Huge drop in class here and freshened up as Aussie campaign looms.

4.) Molly Bloom (R4, No. 1): Wide draw at Ellerslie was never going to suit, but high-class and, being by Derby winning-stallion Ace High, should revel in the 2000m.

5.) Infer (R5, No. 5): Could be a future Cups and should sit close to speed here and be hard to catch. Top each-way bet.

