La Crique. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Katrina Alexander didn’t want to scratch La Crique from the Thorndon Mile on Saturday but she knows it was the right decision.

Alexander and husband Simon drove La Crique from Matamata to Trentham on Saturday, watched three races and then scratched the hot favourite from the Group 1 mile because of the heavy track.

“We waited as long as we could and of course we didn’t want to take her out but we wouldn’t start her fresh-up on a heavy track,” says Alexander. “We spoke to Craig [Grylls, jockey] after he rode in race three and he said even though it was a 1200m race down the chute, the course proper was really wet.

“So we scratched her, and then when we watched the Thorndon and saw what a slog it was, we knew we had made the right decision.”

So the Alexanders trekked home yesterday with La Crique’s campaign still to begin, and with a target in the BCD Sprint at Te Rapa on February 11 and a rematch with Imperatriz, who she has beaten the last two times.

“It makes sense to go there and get her up and racing, and then we have the option of the Group 1 mile at Ōtaki two weeks after that.”

That adds even more depth to one of the season’s strongest race meetings, with co-trainer Graeme Rogerson confirming Thorndon runner-up Sharp ‘N’ Smart will contest the $450,000 Herbie Dyke Stakes against the older horses at weight-for-age over 2000m that day.

He is now the $4 favourite for our richest weight-for-age race, over fellow three-year-old Wild Night at $5.

Co-trainer Roger James says he has yet to decide whether Karaka Mile winner Prowess will also contest the Herbie Dyke or the Ellis Classic for fillies the same day, but she will definitely be adding her stamp of class to Te Rapa’s meeting.

* NZ 1000 Guineas winner Legarto is heading to Melbourne for the Australian Guineas on March 4.

Trainer Ken Kelso confirmed to the Herald the filly will have a trial here before going straight into the Guineas, while stablemate Levante could also join her in Melbourne, depending on her performance at Te Rapa on February 11.

* A solid first day at the Karaka yearling sales saw a rarity, with two domestic stables heading the buyers’ list.

There was plenty of Australian interest but the two highest priced lots, the only ones to break $600,000 on a day that was always going to be a slowish start to sales week, went to local operations Te Akau and Andrew Forsman.

Te Akau boss David Ellis paid the top price of the day at $625,000 for a Savabeel colt (Lot 59) sold by Windsor Park Stud, while Forsman outlaid $600,000 for a Savabeel filly from Elsdon Park.