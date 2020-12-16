Racing: Jockey shortage sees reduction of big bans

Jockeys such as Kozzi Asano will likely be racing more over summer. Photo / Trish Dunell

Thoroughbred racing bosses are asking stewards and the Judicial Control Authority to help them avoid a jockey shortage over the summer, which should see suspensions reduced as hoops cop fines in lieu of an extra day out of the saddle.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has released new guidelines for the next six months they hope will stem the tide of jockeys being banned as racing enters its busiest period.

NZTR's new guidelines suggest fines only for the first two breaches of the whip rule while fines can be added to suspensions for careless riding to reduce those terms and get jockeys back to the track quicker.

"We think the new guidelines will enable us to keep more jockeys riding, which is crucial at such a busy time of the year," says NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry.

Saundry is quick to point out that horse welfare is still paramount when talking about breaches of the whip rules, with a starting point for sentencing for third offences a hefty $2000 fine and a two-day suspension.

"We aren't compromising on that," says Saundry.

The guidelines for careless riding charges range from a $250 fine and four-day suspension for minor offending up to a starting point of a nine-day suspension for more serious offending.

"We realise jockeys will get careless riding charges from time to time and we wanted to give the RIU and JCA guidelines that can punish that but still enable jockeys to be back riding a day sooner," says Saundry.

The ranks have already been hit by disqualifications, injury and retirements while overseas jockeys are extremely unlikely to be riding here this summer. There are seven race meetings in the top half of the North Island alone in eight days starting on Boxing Day.

"We are facing a jockey shortage and while bad riding will still be punished, we want to work with the jockeys and the authorities to find what is best for the industry," says Saundry.

Senior steward Alan Coles told the Herald they are happy to work with the guidelines but jockeys also have different takes on the new rules.

"For a jockey who is going to be riding at the carnivals they will probably prefer a fine rather than an extra day to get them back to the races," says Coles. "But I have also had some of the jockeys who ride less say to me they would rather have an extra day suspension if they have to rather than having to pay $500."