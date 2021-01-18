Racing: Jockey Opie Bosson to miss Karaka Million at Ellerslie after losing High Court appeal

Jockey Opie Bosson will miss this weekend's Karaka Million. Photo / Photosport

Champion jockey Opie Bosson will definitely miss New Zealand racing's biggest meeting of the year - the Karaka Million - at Ellerslie on Saturday.

Bosson has lost a High Court appeal against the severity of his sentences for two careless riding charges handed down at Ellerslie on New Year's Day.

Bosson challenged the sentences, which see him suspended from race riding until January 28, and hoped a reduction would have him back riding on Saturday.

But after losing two appeals, he remains suspended and will not ride at the meeting he has dominated in recent years, winning the $1 million two-year-old race the past four years, as well as the $1 million 3-year-old race last season.

In his absence, premiership-leading jockey Danielle Johnson will get first pick of rides for powerhouse stable Te Akau, for whom Bosson is the retained No 1 rider.

Fields for the mega meeting come out on Wednesday morning.