Racing: Jennifer Eccles up for sale in online auction

James McDonald steers Jennifer Eccles to a comfortable victory at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell.

One of New Zealand's leading racemares Jennifer Eccles is set to be sold online next month in a rarity for a classic winner.

The Cambridge mare has only raced three times since winning the New Zealand Oaks in March last year to cap a dominant second half of her three-year-old season which saw her crowned NZB Filly of the Year.

This season has been hampered by niggly issues but nothing serious enough to end her career so there could be the option for her new purchasers to race Jennifer Eccles again next season as a five-year-old.

One of the reasons Jennifer Eccles, who won over $500,000 in 14 starts, will be sold is because she is syndicate owned, making it very hard for her to have a broodmare career under her current ownership structure, with breeding by consensus a less than ideal situation.

But rather than heading to either of the major broodmares sales in Australia, Jennifer Eccles will be sold via New Zealand Bloodstock's Gavelhouse Plus online platform, the elite arm of their Gavelhouse website which has revolutionised horse trading in New Zealand.

"Jennifer has had some niggly issues as a four-year-old and I've decided it's in the best interests of the horse and the big syndicate who own her, that she be offered to the marketplace via Gavelhouse Plus at this time," says her syndicate manager Adrian Clark.

"Jennifer Eccles is something of a rare commodity.

"With so many mares of her ilk having been sold at both the Gold Coast and Sydney recently, a group one winner who is still only four is extremely hard to buy right now.

"She is a delightful mare, beautiful temperament, well made and it should be noted that she was the leading NZ filly on the 2019/2020 International Ratings."

Trained throughout her career by Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray from their Cambridge base, Jennifer Eccles is being prepared for international buyer scrutiny by Adrian Stanley and Hannah Kettlety of Woburn Farm.

Bidding for Jennifer Eccles will start on Gavelhouse Plus in July 15 and close on July 23rd and with the Australasian broodmare market so hot it is difficult to work out any sort of ballpark price, especially as so many studs and breeding partnerships now buying quality mares to support their stallions.

She won't be the only loss from the Cambridge stable of Ritchie and Murray as their staying star The Good Fight will continue his career in Victoria.

He has moved to ex-pat Kiwi trainer Mike Moroney after struggling in two runs in Sydney.

"We didn't see the point in bringing him home here to carry topweight in $30,000 handicap races," says Ritchie.

"Ideally he needs wetter tracks and distance racing and he will be able to get those two things in Victoria and be better placed for the owners."