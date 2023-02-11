Imperatriz racing at Ellerslie. Photo / photosport.nz

Imperatriz’s New Zealand work may almost be done and she could be set for richer targets in her homeland.

The outstanding mare blew away many of our best gallopers in the $300,000 BCD Sprint at Te Rapa yesterday, her only company for much of the home straight the riderless Mustang Valley, who had dropped Wiremu Pinn early in the race. Horse and rider were unhurt.

But lots of egos didn’t escape so easily as Imperatriz demolished her rivals to record the fourth Group 1 win of her career, helped by some cunning Opie Bosson tactics before the race even began.

The normally relaxed Bosson was extremely active behind the starting gates, riding Imperatriz in circles to get her mind on the job before she entered the gates, and it worked, the often-tardy beginner jumping well.

With the speed on and Mustang Valley disrupting the pattern of the race and creating gaps, Bosson had all the room he needed to get Imperatriz clear whenever he wanted and she bolted away from Babylon Berlin, with Levante closing late into third.

Maven Belle was solid in fourth and La Crique never made use of her handy gate and battled into fifth in a run best forgotten. But the reality is Imperatriz won so easily, it wouldn’t have mattered where the others sat in the running.

The Mark Walker-trained mare is now likely to bypass the rest of the New Zealand season and have a short spell before being set for a return to Queensland, where she was purchased at the yearling sales for A$360,000 by Te Akau boss David Ellis.

She will have several Group 1 options at 1200m and 1400m there, most notably the Stradbroke, and an Australian Group 1 success would add to her broodmare value.

An Aussie Group 1 would provide the biggest possible boost to her future worth, as she would rarely get to contest a race worth more than $300,000 here.