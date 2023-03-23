Babylon Berlin. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi trainer Ben Foote finds an odd solace in Babylon Berlin’s nemesis Imperatriz having followed her to Melbourne for tonight’s A$1 million William Reid Stakes at The Valley.

The speedy mares have dominated the major northern sprints this summer, Imperatriz winning the Railway and BCD Sprint at Te Rapa, with Babylon Berlin second in both.

Tonight they try for an elusive and incredibly valuable Australian Group 1 sprint win in the same 1200m race, where expat Kiwi mare Roch ‘N’ Horse is seeking her third Australian major sprint victory.

The form of Roch ‘N’ Horse, Levante and even Imperatriz, second in the Canterbury Stakes in Sydney last start, is the most consistent Group 1 sprint form by New Zealand campaigners in years, and Foote says Imperatriz’s form and price for tonight’s race boosts his confidence with Babylon Berlin.

“When you see Imperatriz is favourite for this race, it actually gives me some confidence because we have been very competitive with her over 1200m back home,” said Foote from Melbourne.

“She [Babylon Berlin] has arrived here and settled in great shape and she is really ready to go.”

Foote is happy with barrier two but realistic enough to know it may not be a case of Babylon Berlin cruising to the lead as she often does in New Zealand, as the biggest sprints at The Valley can be super aggressive early.

“There are some real flyers in there but I am still confident she will settle in the first three and get her chance.”

While the William Reid (11.15pm) is a serious race with an enormous windfall for any mare who can win it, Foote and the Imperatriz camp have picked the right Group 1 to target, because with the TJ Smith on at Randwick next week many of Australia’s best sprinters are heading to Sydney.

The Kiwi invasion on that Sydney carnival has already started and intensifies tomorrow as Prowess will start favourite in the A$600,000 Vinery Stud Stakes for three-year-old fillies while NZ Derby placegetter Full Of Sincerity heads the market for the A$250,000 Tulloch Stakes.

He is using the race as a lead-up to next week’s ATC Derby in which Full Of Sincerity will be joined by Sharp ‘N’ Smart, Andalus and Mark Twain, so the first four home in the New Zealand Derby will tackle the Sydney equivalent.

Prowess’ trainer Roger James says he couldn’t be happier with the filly coming off her weight-for-age win against the older horses in the Bonecrusher at Pukekohe, and isn’t too concerned by forecast rain.

“If the track does get wet I think she will handle it,” says James.

“She really hasn’t turned a hair since she has arrived here and couldn’t be in better shape.

“I’d say she is at least as good as when she won last start and from barrier three I think she can stay handy.”

Although James isn’t concerned by a wet track, all of Prowess’ three-year-old form has been on top of the ground, while key rivals tomorrow in Pavitra and last season’s Golden Slipper winner Fireburn have Group 1 wet track form, so would appear to be more advantaged than the New Zealand filly should the track get wet.