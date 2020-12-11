Racing: Horror draw for Stephen Marsh's hope Yatima in Waikato Cup

Trainer Stephen Marsh. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Stephen Marsh's feature race season has hit a judder bar in tomorrow's Waikato Cup, just as it starts to build momentum.

Marsh trained a treble at Ellerslie last Saturday to leap to a clear second on the national trainers' premiership with 29 wins, a huge effort after a muddling start to the term.

"It was a bit slow at the start of the season but to get a treble at headquarters [Ellerslie] is always a buzz," says Marsh.

"The season could have worked out so differently so far, we were just a short margin away from winning both the 2000 Guineas and New Zealand Cup which would have been great results but we have some really nice horses to go on with."

Among those is in-form mare Yatima, who has won two of the last three and has been consistently hitting the line like tomorrow's 2400m will suit her.

But Marsh's hopes of adding the Group 3 took a huge blow when his mare drew barrier 18.

"That really doesn't help. I much would have preferred to see her draw in the inside six where she could tuck away and do no work.

"So she is up against it even though I think she is as good as most of them."

While the Cup may end up out of Marsh's reach he has two chances in a hot 3-year-old race, with Mega Bourbon (R3, No 2) the best of them.

"He has won both his starts here which is always an advantage at Te Rapa," he says.

"And he has already beaten some good 3-year-olds and while there are some smart horses in here he has to be a good chance.

"My filly in that race Illumination has done nothing wrong either but it is a big step up in grade for her."

Marsh debuts a juvenile in Cheerful Moment in race two but suggests as a big solid son of Mongolian Khan he may take some time to find his feet.

"But I like him, he is a lovely horse and can win races as a two-year-old."

He does suggest punters have at least an each-way look at two of his other chances in Tabata (R6, No 13) and Heart Of The Ocean (R9, No 7).

"They both have better chances than their form might suggest and I definitely think Heart Of The Ocean can win."