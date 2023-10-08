Legarto

Her hometown Matamata Cup wasn’t the only major victory superstar mare Legarto had on the weekend.

Because two developments in Australia look likely to prove a boost to her chances in her spring Grand Final, the A$10 million Golden Eagle in Sydney.

That glamour race for 4-year-olds, won by Kiwi galloper I Wish I Win last year and the New Zealand-bred I’m Thunderstruck in 2021, has been Legarto’s goal for the last six weeks and she looks on target for it after easily beating Aquacade and La Crique on a track probably wetter than she liked on Saturday.

That saw her promoted to third favourite for the Golden Eagle and co-trainer Ken Kelso got the phone call he was hoping for yesterday when ex-pat jockey Mick Dee confirmed he will ride Legarto.

By committing to the ride, Dee will miss Derby Day in Melbourne, on which he rode Manzoice to win the Victoria Derby last year, but it reunites him with Legarto, who he rode to win the Australian Guineas in March.

“It was almost a no-brainer the way she won on Saturday,” Dee told the Herald.

“I didn’t have a super-strong book this far out from Derby Day but she is a wonderful mare and I really wanted to be back on her, so I’m excited about the ride.”

Dee’s confirmation may not have been the only Australian-based boost for Legarto over the weekend as the mare Australian bookmakers have favourite to win the Golden Eagle is looking increasingly unlikely to be there.

West Australian mare Amelia’s Jewel has impressed in winning both her Victorian starts this spring and is rated a $3.50 chance for the Golden Eagle but has always looked more likely to go to the Cox Plate, which is in Melbourne a week before the Golden Eagle, so she won’t do both.

Amelia’s Jewel’s chances of choosing The Plate over The Eagle almost certainly improved on Saturday when long-time Cox Plate favourite Romantic Warrior was beaten into fourth in the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington. Had the Hong Kong galloper bolted away with his Australian debut, it could have made dodging the Cox Plate in favour of the Golden Eagle seem a smart move for the Amelia’s Jewel team, but instead she now finds herself favourite for the Cox and almost certain to head there.

That would see highly-talented Japanese 4-year-old Obamburumai as the only horse shorter in the Golden Eagle market than Legarto, and while he is confirmed to make the trip to Sydney, he doesn’t even land in Australia until around October 17.

While Legarto heads to Sydney, her fellow high-class 4-year-old mare Prowess is on track for a Melbourne campaign, starting at The Valley on Cox Plate day. She trotted up faultlessly yesterday after her brave comeback second at Hawera on Saturday and will fly to Melbourne in two weeks.

“She was pretty ready for Saturday but the race will bring her on a lot, so she is where she needs to be,” said co-trainer Roger James.

Prowess is aimed at the Group 2 McCafe Crystal Mile on October 28 with Mark Zahra, who partnered her to victory in the Vinery Stakes in Sydney in March, confirmed to ride.



