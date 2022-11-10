Legarto is the big favourite in the 1000 Guineas. Photo / Supplied

The 1000 Guineas hasn't been a lot of fun for New Zealand trainer Ken Kelso, but unbeaten filly Legarto should remedy that at Riccarton tomorrow.

Kelso, who trains with his wife Bev, is one of the most respected strike rate trainers in the country. They have had a string of outstanding fillies and mares and maybe have their best yet in Levante, who was a massive fourth in the Champions Sprint at Flemington on Saturday, suggesting she can win an Australian Group 1 race this season.

There are plenty of similarities between Levante and Legarto, even though the latter has a way to go before she can challenge for the title of queen of the stable.

Not only are they stablemates but they are part-owned by some of the same connections. Both are by Rich Hill stallion Proisir, who is looking for a Guineas double this week after Pier won Saturday's 2000 Guineas.

But the greatest similarity between Levante and Legarto is their racing style, both seeming happiest when they can get into a rhythm early and then explode late.

Legarto did just that on her last start at Te Rapa in the Soliloquy Stakes, as she beat second favourite Romancing The Moon by three lengths, easing down with jockey Ryan Elliot having time to look back at his vanquished rivals, almost in disbelief.

That would suggest Legarto only has to perform to that level again and she will win the Guineas, and Kelso says there is no reason to expect otherwise.

"She should be where she needs to be," he told the Herald.

"She flew down early last week so has had plenty of time to settle in and she has had Ryan riding her in her work, which always helps having your raceday jockey up.

"By all reports she is very well and a happy horse so we expect her to race like that."

That, coupled with the roomy Riccarton track often taking bad luck out of play in the Guineas races, should see Legarto finally break the Kelso runs of outs in the classic.

"It hasn't been the kindest race to us," explains Kelso. "We have had three placegettters in it, the unluckiest being Bounding. She was three wide the whole way in the Guineas and still finished second.

"But it worked out all right because the fact she didn't get her Group 1 win there was the reason we started her in the Railway at her next start and she won that.

"This is still a race we would love to win after having had no luck in it," Kelso said.

Romancing The Moon has barrier one and the ability to race or even lead, so she is a threat as visiting Australian jockey Josh Parr looks to earn black-type wins on all three days of the carnival.

Best Seller has shown touches of brilliance this campaign and may end up being the greatest danger to Legarto, especially if she can settle in front of her.