A very heavy Te Rapa track is less than ideal for the impressive Imperatriz in the Foxbridge Plate tomorrow. Photo / Race Images

A very heavy Te Rapa track is less than ideal for the impressive Imperatriz in the Foxbridge Plate tomorrow. Photo / Race Images

Imperatriz may not be perfectly suited to tomorrow's $120,000 Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa but nor are most of her rivals.

The new glamour mare of New Zealand racing still starts odds-on in the Group 2, with trainer Mark Walker having trained nine winners in 30 hours midweek, and punters already have a love affair with any decent horse Opie Bosson jumps on.

After a comprehensive win at Ruakaka last start, over Dragon Leap who misses this race, Imperatriz picks herself and might be too classy.

But Walker admits what could be a very heavy Te Rapa track is less than ideal and Imperatriz is second-up, which is exactly how she got beaten this time last year at Hastings on a heavy track.

Those little doubts would often be enough to make cunning punters look for value elsewhere but those employing that strategy tomorrow might struggle for realistic options.

The Foxbridge's timing at the end of winter, but two weeks before the first Group 1 of the season, means it traditionally attracts a mixture of the best gallopers getting ready for richer assignments and lesser-performed wet trackers who may have ploughed their way through the grades in the winter.

The first group tomorrow includes the returning Catalyst, Demonet-ization, Gino Severini, Tavi Mac and Field Of Gold while the winter warriors include Butler, Darci La Bella, Aero De Paris and New York Jazz.

It is a tasty list filled with talent but none of them jump off the page as horses to back to beat Imperatriz.

Catalyst may be as good or even better than the favourite but trainer Tony Pike has made it clear this is a lead-up race to the Tarzino in two weeks, and while Catalyst has won on a heavy track that was in his maiden race over three years ago.

It is rare for horses with his action and blistering speed to enjoy the mud and while he might do something special, it is even rarer for horses who have been away from racing for two years to win fresh-up at this level.

So that leads up back to the most backable of the winter warriors in Butler, who ticks all the boxes of wet tracks, trainer talent, fitness and liking Te Rapa.

He does, however, have to concede 2kg to a mare who is much better-performed than him, although admittedly stablemate Tavi Mac came off similar formlines to push Avantage close in this race two years ago.

So punters find themselves in a pickle: back the best horse from the elite stable with a champion jockey and hope her class gets her home, or back an inferior horse and hope something trips Imperatriz up.

That decision may be easier after working out whether Te Rapa is wet but okay, or sapping horses.

In the Foxbridge, punting patience may indeed be a virtue.

RACE OF THE WEEK

FOXBRIDGE PLATE

$120,000, Group 2, 1200m

Te Rapa, Saturday, 3.44pm

The race: The first serious weight-for-age race of the new thoroughbred season, the natural lead-up to the first Group 1 in a fortnight.

Who's racing: A mixture of proven Group 1 horses and winter warriors looking to use their superior race fitness to advantage.

The money: Imperatriz opened $1.90 and won't get much longer, the only likely drift will come if jockey Opie Bosson fails to make weight, which is doubtful.

The quote: "Butler is our best chance, even though the weight scale isn't ideal," Allan Sharrock, trainer.

The x-factor: Catalyst is the most talented horse here but hasn't raced for two years. That coupled with the heavy track makes him a watch, rather than a bet.

The verdict: Imperatriz is hard to bet against but being second-up is a slight concern. Gino Severini finishing in the top four at $4.20 is a great value option.