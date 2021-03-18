Racing: Hayden Cullen avoids controversy over silks

The new silks for trainer Hayden Cullen. Photo / Race Images

They are harness racing's hottest new colours but they might not be fast-tracked to the winner's circle at Addington on Friday night.

While the new silks for trainer Hayden Cullen have debuted this week, the big guns who will wear them don't roll out until next week.

Cullen is the young trainer who has taken over almost all of the big-name horses trained by Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen when they started a training sabbatical this year, but one point of controversy was Cullen keeping Purdon's colours.

That, along with the fact Purdon still occasionally drives for the stable, could have given casual harness racing punters the impression they were backing horses with the Purdon polish on them.

So after prompting from Harness Racing New Zealand, Cullen has launched his own colours this week to be worn by superstars such as Self Assured and Spankem.

The blue with white triangles and grey sleeves will become a huge part of the harness racing landscape for the foreseeable future and Cullen says they combine similar colours to Purdon's famous silks but give the stable a clear and separate identity.

"It is our stable now and Mark usually pops in only once a week to have a drive, even though we talk a couple of times a week," said Cullen.

"It has been a lot of hard work but it is going well and I am enjoying the challenge."

Cullen says the really big stable names Self Assured and Spankem won't start in the new colours until next week and he takes a solid team to Addington without expecting to dominate.

Horses such as Dream On Me (race two), Hattie and See Me Now (race three) and the debutant trotters Wy Fi and Ellaria Sand (race four) are all given chances without being spruiked by Cullen.

"Dream On Me is probably the best chance of them as she comes into the right race but horses like the two-year-old trotters are here because they have had enough trials and now need to show us what they are capable of on race night."

Talented three-year-old Pace N Pride is hitting form at the right time as the New Zealand Derby is just three weeks away, but he faces a tough challenge against exciting Southland pacer Ragazzo Mach in race five. Pace N Pride has always been rated highly by the stable and finally managed to get his own way in front last start and was too good, but the level of opposition goes up.

"He is in a good place, he looks healthy in the coat and is working well so he will be hard to beat, especially if he can lead," says Cullen.

But that outcome of that race may depend on how aggressive trainer-driver Nathan Williamson gets with Ragazzo Mach.

The Dunn-trained pair of Henry Hubert and Steal The Show have the handicaps advantage in race six. Midnight Dash is in the right form to beat the older trotters in race seven.